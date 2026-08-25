Arizona Cardinals Extend Offensive Lineman to $20 Million Deal

The Arizona Cardinals had a terrible offensive line last season, with opponents sacking the quarterback 59 times in 2025.

While this was mostly due to injuries and inconsistent play, one of their most consistent linemen has been rewarded.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals and center Hjalte Froholdt have agreed to a two-year, $20 million extension to keep him in the valley through 2028.

Froholdt has been an anchor of the offensive line throughout his Cardinals career and will now be rewarded as such.

The Danish center will enter the 2026 season a rich man.

Who Is the Arizona Cardinals Center?

Froholdt was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Arkansas.

He would miss his entire rookie season with a shoulder injury, but has been remarkably healthy since.

In 2020, he was a reserve lineman with New England before they released him. He bounced around a couple of practice squads before landing with the Cleveland Browns in 2021.

In 2022, he would play 17 games (six starts) before he hit free agency. The Cardinals signed Froholdt in 2023, where he has not missed a start since.

Since 2023, Froholdt has started 51 consecutive games, becoming the most consistent protector on the team.

According to Pro Football Focus, Froholdt played 1121 snaps at center last season. While he would have five penalties, he would give up just one sack on the season.

Froholdt has proven himself to not only be one of the most consistent players on the field for Arizona, but also a consistently solid presence on the offensive line. Entering his age-30 season, he’s not showing any signs of slowing down.

What Is the Team’s Offensive Line Looking Like?

Froholdt has the starting center job nailed down until at least 2029. But what does the rest of the Cardinals’ offensive line look like?

Protecting Jacoby Brissett’s blind side will likely be 2023 first-round pick Paris Johnson. The Ohio State product has struggled a bit with injuries the last two seasons, but has produced well when healthy.

At left guard, free agent signing Isaac Seumalo will be the starter. The former Pro Bowl offensive lineman and Super Bowl champion will be entering his 11th season in the NFL.

At right guard, Isaiah Adams will be the starter. After second-round pick Chase Bisontis‘ season-ending knee injury, this is the only imaginable outcome. Bisontis was challenging Adams for the starting role, but will now have to wait until next season to show his talent.

At right tackle, Elijah Wilkinson will be the starter. Wilkinson was one of the weaker starters at tackle last year, ranking just 57th out of 89 qualified linemen.

While it’s not the best offensive line by any means, Froholdt will help elevate this team with his ability to stay on the field and solid play.