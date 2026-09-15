Arizona Cardinals Make Big Jump in NFL Power Rankings After Week 1 Upset

The Arizona Cardinals are riding high into week two of the 18-week season.

Arizona is coming off a win over the Los Angeles Chargers in week one. This near wire-to-wire win is opening eyes across the NFL world, including from those entering the year discounting the team.

Read more about how the Cardinals are benefitting from a major victory in the eyes of the outside world below.

Cardinals Rise in Week Two Power Rankings

Arizona went into game one this season widely seen as a bottom three team in football. A myriad of factors are contributing to the generally negative view.

This includes the Cardinals bringing in a new head coach (Mike LaFleur), while also bringing back a defense that was among the worst in football in 2025.

The perception around Arizona is without a doubt improving heading into the home battle against Seattle.

Just a few of the week two rankings where Arizona is taking a major leap are below.

NFL.com: 19 (+6 Spots)

USA Today: 24 (+7)

ESPN: 24 (+6)

The Cardinals placing between 19-24 in the rankings make sense. Arizona’s week one DVOA placement of 13th overall lands them in the mid-tier of the NFL. However, there is reason to remain skeptical on the team’s path moving forward.

While there is a very real chance that Arizona is better than many would expect, the upcoming schedule is absolutely brutal. Between weeks 1-12, the Cardinals play Seattle (x2), Los Angeles Rams (x2), Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.

These are all games against teams that represented the NFL in the playoffs within the last two seasons. The Cardinals’ defense is in line for tests against each of these squads, while division battles raise stakes as well.

What Arizona Can Take From Week One

One thing that is sure about Arizona in 2026 is that the offense will be a strength.

There will be games that the unit struggles, but the overall talent is too strong to be held back consistently.

Kendrick Bourne seems to be a perfect compliment to both Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. in the passing game. Trey McBride is continuing his historic tear as a monster receiving threat. The running back duo of Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier are in the early stages of emerging as one of the NFL’s best.

To tie everything together, Mike LaFleur already seems to be the Cardinals’ biggest innovator since Bruce Arians. Arizona did a phenomenal job of balancing the run and pass in week one, with LaFleur’s versatility showing out in full force.

Denver, Seattle, and Los Angeles will be just a small handful of the challenges to come. The personnel and coaching are in place for the Cardinals to compete in these games despite the odds stacking against them.

Arizona is squaring up to play Seattle at 1:25 P.M. AZT on Sunday in the team’s 2026 home opener in Glendale, AZ.