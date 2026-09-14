Jacoby Brissett Makes Strong Statement After Cardinals Upset Chargers

Jacoby Brissett and the Arizona Cardinals are riding high after an exceptional performance on Sunday afternoon.

Arizona is coming off of a 26-14 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The game flow ensured a relatively close battle, but the Cardinals pulled away late to earn a signature win.

Brissett spoke to media following the game, including praising two teammates that put together strong performances on Sunday. Read more on Brissett’s interaction with media below.

Brissett Strongly Praises Supporting Cast

Getty Jeremiyah Love is now one game into his NFL career.

While the 33-year-old Brissett is coming off a stout performance, his teammates did much of the lifting in complement. Arizona’s quarterback acknowledged as much following the game (Arizona Cardinals X).

A particular subject of praise was wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. The 10-year NFL vet came in at second on the team in receptions (8) and yards (75) on Sunday. This led to praise in no uncertain terms from Brissett.

“I’m pretty sure none of y’all had him on your fantasy. He was just in the right spot at the right time on a lot of plays. We put him there because we trust him there.”

Bourne has built a successful NFL career over nine seasons, but is firmly Arizona’s third wide receiver in 2026. Expectations heading into week one were relatively tempered, as Trey McBride, Michael Wilson, and Marvin Harrison Jr. are generally going to be prioritized.

That wasn’t the case today. Not only did Bourne make key receptions, he is also playing a major role as a perimeter blocker.

Beyond Bourne is rookie running back Jeremiyah Love. The Notre Dame product is now one game into his NFL career after pushing through an ankle injury to play in his debut. The third overall pick in April even scored Arizona’s first touchdown of 2026.

Brissett again left no stones unturned with his praise of the 21-year-old.

“You hand him the ball and you watch.”

While Love’s workload wasn’t exceptionally large volume wise, he did make a difference. Love only mustered two receptions, but is continuing to show that he is a threat in the passing game nonetheless. The dynamic with Tyler Allgeier is also setting up to be mutually beneficial for each as the season progresses.

What Win Means for Cardinals Moving Forward

Week one overreactions run abundant in each NFL season.

While the Cardinals are showing encouraging signs at the moment, the team faces a gauntlet schedule moving forward. This includes the Seattle Seahawks and San Fransisco 49ers in back-to-back weeks, as well as the Los Angeles Rams in a week six duel.

Mike LaFleur is a sharp play-caller to this point. Arizona’s offense is more bold than expected. The defense is heading into week two with a major victory to take with them.

There are personnel reasons that have potential to slow down the momentum as well, including Brissett’s potential limitations. Until then, Arizona will celebrate starting the LaFleur era on a high note.

The Cardinals and Brissett returns to action next Sunday against Seattle.