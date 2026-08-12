Arizona Cardinals Tabbed as Realistic Landing Spot for Embattled J.J. McCarthy

It’s no secret that the Arizona Cardinals face one of the most bleak situations at the quarterback position in the NFL.

The Cardinals moved on from former first overall pick Kyler Murray after seven seasons in March. General manager Monti Ossenfort responded by signing Gardner Minshew to a two-year deal.

He also drafted Miami’s Carson Beck with the 65th pick in April’s draft. This surrounded the premise that Jacoby Brissett would serve as the starting player when week one arrives.

Is there room for another arm in the room?

Some think so, as Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report named Arizona as one of five landing spots for Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy. This comes on the heels of McCarthy officially losing the quarterback battle to former Cardinal Kyler Murray.

While a trade for McCarthy would appear unlikely for Arizona at the minute, it is fascinating to discuss the possibility.

How McCarthy Would Fit in Arizona

Before discussing on-field fit – what will the Michigan alum cost the Cardinals via trade? There’s a strong likelihood that a McCarthy trade would entail a deeply discounted asking price from Minnesota.

Does Arizona take a swing on McCarthy’s upside in exchange for releasing Minshew? The answer isn’t clear-cut, but the second-year quarterback does carry a hefty $5.9 million price tag according to Spotrac. This poses a significant burden for an Arizona team that is already committed to Brissett and Beck for this season.

As far as on-field fit is concerned, McCarthy might meet his match in Mike LeFleur. McCarthy proved to be one of the worst passers in the league on the surface, but his performance proved even more dire when it comes to advanced stats.

McCarthy boasted the second highest bad throw percentage (21.3) and the worst on-target throw percentage (66.5) among qualifying quarterbacks per Pro Football Reference.

How does Arizona serve as a stronger alternative to a Vikings franchise that boasts players such as WR Justin Jefferson? It comes down to pressure, as McCarthy would be able to compete with Brissett and Beck in a low-stress environment compared to the Vikings, who consistently face playoff expectations.

Would McCarthy Trade Impact 2027 Draft?

Arizona is expected to be in the market for one of the top quarterbacks in next April’s draft, regardless how Beck performs.

Does committing to McCarthy and Beck dim the chances of being in play for a player such as Arch Manning or Darian Mensah.

This is exactly why a trade is unlikely. McCarthy might have untapped potential that hasn’t been reached yet. This doesn’t mean that the Cardinals should invest in a less-than-sure product. This especially reigns true when several purported elite prospects will be on the board.

Arizona’s future is uncertain at quarterback – with or without McCarthy. However, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Arizona has the ability to roster two potential franchise players at the position by the end of April – if Ossenfort plays his cards right.