Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett Receives Warning About Job Security Amid Holdout

Midway through the 2025 season, veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett took over as the starter for the Arizona Cardinals. Now, with OTAs underway, Brissett still hasn’t reported as he looks for a new contract with more security.

Brissett may very well feel confident in his position with the Cardinals. After all, Arizona already publicly shared that he is their starting quarterback. On top of that, as a longtime backup, Brissett may see this as his opportunity, one which he wants to take.

However, just because the Cardinals said Brissett is their starting quarterback doesn’t mean that he has to stay their starting quarterback. NFL insider Albert Breer recently explained why this is such a challenge as new head coach Mike LaFleur is taking over the team.

“The Jacoby Brissett situation in Arizona is interesting in that Brissett missing reps in a new offense now, as OTAs keep rolling, could open the door for Gardner Minshew II to swoop in and steal the job,” Breer wrote. “Yes, Arizona told Brissett that he’s the starter. But that’s not a lifetime appointment, and Minshew showing something could have an impact on Arizona’s thinking.”

Gardner Minshew has had a similar career to Jacoby Brissett. Largely used as a backup, he also comes with starting experience. That’s before considering third-round draft pick Carson Beck, who has been getting praised early in his time with the team.

Arizona Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur on Jacoby Brissett’s Absence

Jacoby Brissett’s absent from team activities has hung over the Arizona Cardinals this offseason. It’s also presented an immediate challenge to new head coach Mike LaFleur.

Despite that, publicly, LaFleur has been supportive of Brissett. Instead, he insisted that even with a new playbook, Brissett is a veteran and largely up to speed.

“It’s not mandatory, right? Like I have said with Jacoby and all veterans I’ve ever been around, they’ve played football,” LaFleur said. “The hardest thing to do in this league is get used to the speed of the game. Not just rookies, but the second- and third-year guys. (Jacoby) has played a lot of football. He’s done probably everything we’ve ever done schematically, it’s just a little different verbiage. It’s the flip stuff, the speed of the game — if a rookie isn’t here, you’re like ‘Oh crap.’ Because it takes a minute.”

As LaFleur noted, OTAs are voluntary. So, Brissett isn’t going to be fined for missing them. It’s not until June 8th when minicamp for veterans and rookies is set to begin.

The Cardinals and Brissett Remain Significantly Far Apart on Deal

When Jacoby Brissett initially stepped away from the team looking for a new contract, it was reported by Ian Rapoport that the Arizona Cardinals would be “willing to address it.” That hasn’t happened yet, though.

Despite that, it’s now being reported that Brissett and the Cardinals are “significantly” far apart on a new deal. That comes from Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.

2026 is going to be the final year of Brissett’s deal with the Cardinals. He’s set to make $9.06 million, with only $1.5 million of that guaranteed. That’s 31st in the NFL in average salary, behind multiple backups. Among starters, only a couple of quarterbacks still on their rookie deals are behind him. That includes Bo Nix and Jaxson Dart.