Arizona Cardinals Announce Major News About Larry Fitzgerald

The Arizona Cardinals will now have something to celebrate.

Between being a franchise that hasn’t made the playoffs on a consistent basis, to entering the 2026 season with minuscule expectations – Arizona is in one of the worst positions in the NFL at the surface.

Franchise legend Larry Fitzgerald is worth celebrating, however, and he will be, come October.

Cardinals to Retire Fitzgerald’s Jersey

The Cardinals announced that Fitzgerald will have his #11 jersey retired on the same day that he is inducted into the Ring of Honor. This will be on October 25 against the Denver Broncos.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill minced no words with the announcement.

“No one who has ever worn a Cardinals uniform is more deserving of this honor.”

Fitzgerald, soon to be 43, is widely considered the best player in franchise history. The 3rd overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft holds many franchise records. He is also 2nd all time in total receptions and receiving yards.

The 6’3″ pass catcher also distinguished himself as one of the greatest playoff performers of his era. Fitzgerald’s run in the 2008 playoffs is one of the strongest ever, including nearly willing the Cardinals to a Super Bowl victory.

Fitzgerald Joins Elite Company

Fitzgerald is joining an exclusive club on October 25.

From Darren Urban of the official Cardinals site: