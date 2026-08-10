Arizona Cardinals Announce Major News About Larry Fitzgerald

The Arizona Cardinals will now have something to celebrate.
Between being a franchise that hasn’t made the playoffs on a consistent basis, to entering the 2026 season with minuscule expectations – Arizona is in one of the worst positions in the NFL at the surface.
Franchise legend Larry Fitzgerald is worth celebrating, however, and he will be, come October.
Cardinals to Retire Fitzgerald’s Jersey
The Cardinals announced that Fitzgerald will have his #11 jersey retired on the same day that he is inducted into the Ring of Honor. This will be on October 25 against the Denver Broncos.
Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill minced no words with the announcement.
“No one who has ever worn a Cardinals uniform is more deserving of this honor.”
Fitzgerald, soon to be 43, is widely considered the best player in franchise history. The 3rd overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft holds many franchise records. He is also 2nd all time in total receptions and receiving yards.
The 6’3″ pass catcher also distinguished himself as one of the greatest playoff performers of his era. Fitzgerald’s run in the 2008 playoffs is one of the strongest ever, including nearly willing the Cardinals to a Super Bowl victory.
Fitzgerald Joins Elite Company
Fitzgerald is joining an exclusive club on October 25.
From Darren Urban of the official Cardinals site:
“Fitzgerald’s will be the sixth number retired by the team. The others are 8 (Larry Wilson), 40 (Pat Tillman), Stan Maudlin (77), J.V. Cain (88) and Marshall Goldberg (99).”
The #11 jersey will never be worn again by a member of the Cardinals. It will also come with more fanfare than any player since the late Pat Tillman. Fitzgerald is reaping an honor that legends such as Dan Dierdorf and Kurt Warner didn’t, which is telling on how impactful he proved to be over 17 seasons.
Fitzgerald is an example of the best parts of the Arizona Cardinal franchise. He will now be immortalized as a result.
Who Are Next Cardinals to Reach Ring of Honor?
The barometer for receiving a jersey retirement is high in Arizona. It might take time before another number is fully retired.
However, there are several candidates to join the Ring of Honor in the near future. Among those names are Calais Campbell, Budda Baker, and Patrick Peterson.
Campbell spent the 2025 season with the Cardinals. This reunion proved to be a sentimental one, although Campbell returned to the Baltimore Ravens for the upcoming season.
The Miami alum did enough during his 10 seasons with the Cardinals to earn this honor.
Baker is the longest tenured active Cardinal. The 2017 draft pick has been a pillar of the organization since joining and has been one of the best safeties in football for nearly a decade.
Peterson retired with the Cardinals in April of 2025. The top five pick in the 2011 draft experienced a messy breakup with the Cardinals, but the two sides eventually reconciled. Bidwill made it clear that Peterson is on target to reach the Ring of Honor. Peterson’s request to honor Fitzgerald first is the main factor holding his induction back.
Is Jeremiyah Love in-line for this honor? Will Trey McBride continue the torrent pace he is on? Is Paris Johnson Jr. a true franchise tackle? Many questions remain unanswered with the current Cardinals, but promise is abound.
Arizona Cardinals Announce Major News About Larry Fitzgerald