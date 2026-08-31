Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Gives Promising Update on Carson Beck

The Arizona Cardinals are officially in game prep mode.

Arizona’s Sept. 13 season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers is now the sole focus following the roster cutdown to 53 players on Sunday. Head coach Mike LaFleur spoke with media on Monday in the lead-up to week one, including discussing rookie quarterback Carson Beck.

Beck is working his way back from a rib injury suffered in Arizona’s first preseason game. The 38-year old head coach provided an encouraging update on the third-round pick during the press conference.

Read more on the update below.

Arizona Gives Optimistic Beck Update

LaFlaeur announced that Beck is returning to Cardinals practice on Monday afternoon (Bo Brack).

This is a major development, as it means that Beck will not go on injured reserve. It also means that Arizona will not need to acquire another quarterback, as the Miami product will open 2026 on the active roster.

Beck, 24, put together a historic performance in Arizona’s appearance in the Hall of Fame Game against the Carolina Panthers. The early August contest became a catalyst to drive hope from within the Cardinals’ fanbase, but Beck’s rib injury got in the way. The experienced college quarterback did not play in any of Arizona’s final three preseason games for precautionary reasons.

This is an unfortunate result, as the 6’4″ quarterback needs live reps to show real growth. However, it is likely that Gardner Minshew would have won the backup quarterback role regardless. This doesn’t mean that Beck isn’t destined to see the field before Minshew.

When Will Beck Receive First NFL Start?

The question Arizona is facing now is simple – when will Beck get his first career start?

While it’s very challenging to plan this out to a tee, there are parameters that the franchise can set.

One may argue that throwing Beck into the fire early will be beneficial for his development. This concept seems sound on paper. The unfortunate structure of Arizona’s schedule is likely preventing this from becoming a reality. The Cardinals play the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams (2X each), and the Denver Broncos over the first 10 games of the season.

It simply wouldn’t be fair to Beck or the offense to throw him in danger’s way during this stretch – unless absolutely necessary.

The most logical taking off point for Beck is week 12 in a home game against the Washington Commanders. Beck would receive the ball in front of the home crowd in what has potential to be a winnable game. He would also receive a bit of a runway before taking on the Philadelphia Eagles the next week.

Three of Arizona’s final four games are winnable on paper as well (New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders). These contests will provide challenges to Beck, but ones that he should be able to handle in his quest to prove that he is Arizona’s future at the position.

Until then, Jacoby Brissett is taking the reins of the Arizona offense.