Arizona Cardinals Release 2 Veteran Cornerbacks in Surprising Decision

Today is the most significant day leading up into the 2026 season for the Arizona Cardinals.

It’s officially cutdown day for Arizona, as they are trimming the roster down to the standard 53-man arrangement today. Follow the moves as they happen here.

This yearly exercise typically yields surprising results, and this was no different today.

The Arizona cornerback competition was one of the more spirited during camp, which set the stage for a decision that surprises to be made. Follow the transaction that is carrying the position into the regular season below.

Arizona Cardinals Release Pair of Veteran Cornerbacks

Arizona is releasing Sean Murphy-Bunting and Starling Thomas V as part of the cutdown (CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz).

The release of Thomas, 26, isn’t entirely shocking. It’s still a noteworthy transaction simply by virtue of the UAB product starting for Arizona in 2023 and 2024.

The more surprising transaction is the release of Murphy-Bunting. Arizona is parting ways with the 2019 second-round draft pick after he sat out of the 2025 season due to a non-football injury. The former Tennessee Titan put up a fairly impressive first season in Arizona, forcing two fumbles and recording three interceptions in the process.

Perhaps more important is the veteran presence that Murphy-Bunting put forward. Youth movement pieces such as Garrett Williams and Max Melton were able to grow into their own. Unfortunately for the 29-year old Bunting, the growth of those players is what is to blame for his release on Sunday.

Another thing that is noteworthy is that linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. is the only player among the top-five highest earning free agent acquisitions from the 2024 class that is still with the team (Arizona Republic’s Theo Mackie). Whether this is an indictment on Arizona’s judgement or a testament to the quality of the young talent the organization is bringing in is up for debate.

Ultimately, Arizona is making a statement that they are all-in on said youth movement.

How Cardinals’ Cornerback Room is Shaping up

Arizona is definitively carrying four cornerbacks into the first game. Those are second-year standout Will Johnson, Williams, Melton, and surprising breakout Denzel Burke. Johnson and Burke are the likely starting players on the outside, while Williams is recovering from an achilles injury and should be ready to start at the nickel in week one.

What does this mean for the other two spots on the roster? Well, this news should bode well for fourth-year Louisville product Kei’Trel Clark and third-year Elijah Jones. Clark is the epitome of a player that has many lives, as he continues to defy the odds to make Arizona’s roster on a yearly basis.

Jones is another player that is defying the odds. The 2024 third-round pick did not play in his rookie season due to injury and only appeared in 10 games last season. The Boston College product seems to be the beneficiary of GM Monti Ossenfort still believing in his upside.

Arizona begins the season on September 13 on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers.