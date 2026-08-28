Arizona Cardinals Remain Linked to Arch Manning Amid Low Expectations

The 2026 season is one that is approaching with expedience for the Arizona Cardinals.

Unfortunately, the truth is that Arizona isn’t entering the new campaign with the highest of hopes. Between an unsettled quarterback situation, an extremely challenging 17-game schedule, and a fresh coaching staff – Arizona has distance to go to build back a winning team.

Cardinals fans have a reason to be optimistic despite the measured expectations. This is in large part due to the offensive infrastructure in place, and the allure of securing a franchise quarterback.

Quarterback prospects such as Arch Manning (Texas), Dante Moore (Oregon), and Darian Mensah are positioning themselves to be elite names in April’s draft. Arizona has an opportunity to draft one of them – if the draft positioning permits.

Arizona Still in Play for Manning

ESPN draft expert Jordan Reid has the Cardinals selecting Manning with the second overall pick in April.

Via Reid:

“Manning recovered from a slow start to 2025, with his development taking a big leap in mid-October. If he can build on that momentum and improve his accuracy on underneath throws, he has the physical tools to be picked at this spot and join 2026 first-round running back Jeremiyah Love to form Arizona’s backfield of the future.”

Manning, 22, is entering his fourth season with Texas. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning has hit some roadblocks during his career, but remains a high-level prospect despite the hurdles. The New Orleans native is a prototypical build (6’4″), is more than suitably athletic, and owns a special arm talent.

The major hold-up here is two-fold. The first of which is that Arizona is currently investing in 2026 third-round selection Carson Beck. The second is that the 2027 draft is shaping up to be arguably the most talent-rich at the top in many years. Arizona would have the opportunity to select prospects such as Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith or Texas EDGE Colin Simmons as an alternative to a quarterback.

Beck – short of putting together a historic rookie season – likely won’t hold the Cardinals up on drafting an elite prospect. The potential fit between the sides is one that has a chance to be mutually beneficial as well.

Cardinals Drafting Manning Would Change Franchise

Arizona has been held up by mismanagement throughout much of their time in the state. The tides have potential to be changing in this case.

Manning’s career would be beginning with a quarterback-friendly coach in Mike LaFleur. The freshly minted coach should be more comfortable heading into his second season, making the transition more simple for the prodigy.

Arizona is also able to surround Manning with talent that truly draws excitement. Love, TE Trey McBride, and wide receivers Michael Wilson/Marvin Harrison Jr. are all building blocks. Perhaps the most crucial piece for providing Manning a runway is LT Paris Johnson Jr., who is established as a great player at the position. It’s incredibly rare to find a franchise anchor at left tackle, and Manning would have just that.

Detractors might claim that Manning is better off avoiding the Cardinals at all costs. This is an argument being made on faulty grounds. A possible union between the Cardinals and Manning is sizing up to be one that is symbiotic. Arizona needs a quarterback unlike anything the fanbase has seen before. Manning needs to be in a position to succeed very early on in his career.

While eight months remain until the draft, this is a conversation that creates genuine excitement. Until then, Arizona finishes out preseason play on Friday night against the Green Bay Packers.