Cardinals Shut Down Broncos Trade Attempt to Poach 2x Pro Bowler

The Arizona Cardinals are the biggest sellers before the trade deadline, but GM Monti Ossenfort isn’t running a fire sale.

Trey McBride is the player where they draw that line.

Even after pulling off massive trades for Marvin Harrison Jr. and then Jacoby Brissett, the Cardinals held onto their firm stance of not trading McBride.

Cardinals Shut Down Broncos Trade Offer for Trey McBride

“The Denver Broncos have checked in around the league on tight ends, going so far as to ambitiously — and some would say outrageously — inquire about Arizona Cardinals star Trey McBride, who is from Fort Morgan, Colorado, and played at Colorado State,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport wrote.

“The Cardinals made it very clear they have zero intention of trading McBride, and Denver turned its attention elsewhere.”

Tearing down a roster for draft picks is standard business, but hanging up on rival GMs when they ask about your best playmaker is a clear statement. McBride owns this scheme, and he’s completely off-limits.

He’s already grabbed 66 receptions and five TDs this year, including another seven-catch, 72-yard touchdown performance last week against the Cowboys.

Both Harrison Jr. and Brissett were given their shots before Ossenfort shipped them out, but McBride has shown week in and week out that he’s the one guy this offense can’t live without.

Trey McBride is Safe

Selling off players for picks is standard business for a rebuilding team before the trade deadline, but McBride is a completely different story.

McBride is the core of LaFleur’s scheme, and he’s flourishing in it. McBride leads the NFL in tight end targets while racking up 66 catches and five touchdowns on the year.

He is the engine of Arizona’s passing game, leading the league in tight end targets while racking up 66 catches and five touchdowns on the year. Stripping Gardner Minshew of the one guy he trusts, when they already shipped away their star WR and their former starting QB, sets them up for a massive disaster waiting to unfold.

The Cardinals need to give Gardner Minshew and rookie Carson Beck some time to build chemistry with what’s left of this receiving corps.

Simply put, Arizona can’t afford to ship McBride out of town.

Sure, landing him would’ve solved the most pressing problem in Sean Payton’s offense, but the Cardinals aren’t about to burn down their own house just to warm up someone else’s.