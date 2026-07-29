Cardinals Camp Notes: Carson Beck Hits Same Early Roadblock on Day 4

The State Farm Stadium is finally heating up with quarterback Jacoby Brissett back in the Cardinals Camp on Day 4. But in the same quarterback room, ball placement struggles are almost becoming a trend for rookie Carson Beck.

The camp hasn’t been too kind to Beck. Reports have consistently flagged Beck fumbling in 11-on-11 drills and repeatedly missing open receivers.

Theo McKenzie of the Arizona Republic noted, “His worst miss of camp happened two days earlier, when he came nowhere close to finding an open Jeremiyah Love on an intermediate pass in the end zone. On Sunday, the story was similar: When attempting passes more than 10 yards downfield, Beck often missed by wide margins.”

Day 4 notes looked just as disappointing for Beck.

Carson Beck Continues Struggling with Ball Placement

Arizona Cardinals ON SI’s insider Donnie Druin noted Beck’s continued struggle with ball placement, a standard part of his transition to the NFL.

“Carson Beck continues to struggle with ball placement. While Beck hasn’t looked awful, he is very much still finding his footing in terms of catching up to the NFL level,” Druin writes.

On paper, it looks like a standard learning curve for Beck, but for a third-round pick with National Championship-caliber talent, the misfires become much more noticeable.

The Cardinals have decent depth at quarterback, sure. Brissett as the starter, Gardner Minshew as backup, and Beck as third string. However, a better camp and Matt LaFleur could consider swapping Beck as backup.

That is why he can’t afford to let early hiccups linger, if he wants to secure the QB2 job before Week 1.

OC Hackett Brushes Off All Noise Surrounding Beck

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett dismissed chatter surrounding Beck’s arm talent, insisting the staff just needs to unlock what the rookie already brings to the table.

“Tying his feet in and getting the timing of it … are things that we just can’t get enough for him,” Hackett said.

Beyond pushing back on Beck’s struggles, Hackett praised the rookie as a hard worker who is quickly picking up Mike LaFleur’s complex NFL scheme.

“I’ll tell you, Carson works really hard,” Hackett said, via Cards Wire.

“I don’t think I even knew from that standpoint how he would be, and I think he’s done a great job learning as much as he possibly can, and he’s really grasping it. But still, to get those reps is so critical at this position, and even just with pads is going to be huge because the live situations, the practice; pads, no pads, it’s so different just on the timing of the routes, how people block. Just everything is different. So, it’s just going to keep getting better, but he’s a very hard worker, and I appreciate that from him.”

The Cardinals aren’t forcing Beck onto the field in September, but the clock is still ticking.

Both Minshew’s and Brissett’s deals with the Cardinals expire in 2027, and the sooner Beck cleans up the rust, the sooner Arizona can feel confident about having its long-term answer already in the building.