Cardinals’ Carson Beck Draws Unanimous Verdict From NFL Experts Ahead of Debut

Carson Beck is nearing his regular-season debut for the Arizona Cardinals, and one group of experts predicted how his first game will end.

The panel of experts at NFL.com unanimously projected that the Los Angeles Rams will spoil Beck’s debut this Sunday.

Only two out of the five experts, Brooke Cersosimo and Gennaro Filice, predicted a one-score game. Jeremy Bergman and Dan Parr saw the Cardinals losing by 10 points. Bobby Kownack was more pessimistic, believing Arizona would lose by two touchdowns. None projected Arizona would score over 17 points.

If there is one silver lining, it is that these projections won’t mean much come kickoff on Sunday afternoon. Still, it shows how little faith those around the NFL have in Beck to pull off an improbable upset.

Rams Have Been Playing Near-Flawless Football Since Loss To Cardinals

Since their Week 6 loss to the Cardinals, the Rams have played inspired football. They have won three straight and outscored opponents 79-43.

Los Angeles came up with their biggest margin of victory in that three-game span when their opponent outgained them. That came during their 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals lost two of their last three games by two possessions. They defeated the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, but it came in one good half of play. That good half was closer to a good quarter.

Therefore, it is hardly a surprise to see a panel of experts unanimously picking Los Angeles over Arizona.

Carson Beck Has Opportunity To Defy Expectations

While Arizona’s season is slipping and they have been hit hard with numerous injuries, the stakes are higher than average surrounding Beck.

Beck will face a tough Rams team looking to hand the Cardinals their 11th straight home loss. Los Angeles is also out for revenge, following Arizona’s upset win at SoFi Stadium in Week 6.

The Rams, 5-4, must also keep pace with the 7-1 San Francisco 49ers and the 5-4 Seattle Seahawks. Arizona, at 3-6, is still mathematically in the race. But it would take a lot to overcome.

The goal this weekend is for Beck to simply walk away with confidence and to get further acclimated to the NFL game. That said, one team will enter Sunday afternoon with high playoff hopes. The other is hoping it has a viable option at quarterback.

Still, one can’t completely count Beck out. He still built confidence in his preseason debut in August, finishing 15-for-19 for 188 yards and a touchdown in the Hall of Fame Game.

Arizona also has a blueprint to beat the Rams, thanks to their Week 6 victory. While so many key offensive players will miss this Week 10 matchup, Beck still has an elite tight end to throw to in Trey McBride. McBride could also be gearing up for a record-setting Sunday.

While few will have faith in Beck, there are reasons to believe he will defy expectations.