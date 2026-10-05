Cardinals Coach Defends Decision to Hold Jeremiyah Love Out of Crunch Time

Jeremiyah Love is still working to find footing in his first season in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals are now 1-3 following a last-second loss to the New York Giants. This loss comes in succession of Love finding footing in week three, but found finality with the same questions arising.

Read more below when it comes to the end-of-game controversy involving Love.

Mike LaFleur Gives Reasoning Behind Playing Backup RB

The 39-year-old more or less acknowledged that sitting the rookie running back out over the final 13 plays wasn’t necessarily part of the plan.

However, LaFleur did also acknowledge that the need for pass protection became a factor. The result? Tyler Allgeier (the primary backup) taking the final 13 snaps of the game.

The most controversy is arising here in the fact that Love didn’t even see the field inside of the five yard line. The Notre Dame product could have been of great use to the Cardinals when in direct scoring position, but Allgeier was out there for the final four plays.

The game obviously ended with a 100-yard pick six to seal a 36-24 win for the Giants, but there are deeper concerns in the present for the Cardinals.

What Does Rest of Season Spell for Love?

Comments that the 2025 Heisman Trophy finalist made following the game certainly caught the attention of many.

The rookie is alluding to 2026 possibly being the longest year of his life when discussing play-by-play physicality. He also told coaches to play Allgeier and third-stringer Bam Knight over him.

This isn’t an overly encouraging sign, as speculation is now amok that the 21-year-old is dealing with an injury flare-up. The comment could also point to the number three overall pick simply still working towards finding his way in a physical league.

What should Cardinals fans expect over the next 13 games?

There’s much that is up-for-grabs here, but the general baseline should be that Love is in contention for Offensive Rookie of the Year by week 18. A “bellcow” outcome this season may not be attainable, but this doesn’t mean that he cannot be effective.

That’s one of the luxuries that Arizona is benefitting from with the Allgeier signing. The BYU product took between 140-190 carries over the three years serving as a backup to Bijan Robinson on the Atlanta Falcons. Allgeier is fully ready to take on a more substantial role if called upon.

Beyond this, the outlook is quite pristine for Love. If health permits, he will form a lightning-and-thunder duo with Allgeier. The pairing compliment each other incredibly well. There’s also an opportunity for more pass game work, especially if/when a quarterback change is made.

The draft selection is far from becoming a lost cause. Love is still projecting to become an absolute star at the next level. However, questions will surround the gifted rookie until he takes a dominant turn in receiving touches.

The Cardinals now take their 1-3 record to facing the Detroit Lions at home on Sunday.