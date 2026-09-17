Cardinals DC Praises Seahawks for Creating Advantages for Jaxon Smith-Njigba

There’s little doubt that the Seattle Seahawks (and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba) will be a major challenge for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

For as universally praised as Seattle’s defense is, the offense is carrying weight as well. This centers around Smith-Njigba, with Cardinals‘ DC Nick Rallis echoing praise during his Thursday press conference.

Read more about the statement – as well as Arizona’s potential plan of attack – below.

Rallis Praises Smith-Njigba, Seattle Coaching

Arizona’s defensive coordinator perfectly summarized the challenge Seattle’s offense presents his unit this week (PHNX).

“There’s weapons all over the board for these guys.”

The 33-year-old Rallis is pointing to a crop of under-the-radar skill position players that support the centerpiece. He is also alluding to the means in which Seattle draws up plays that give Smith-Njigba the best chance to make game-changing plays.

This cast is centering around RB Jadarian Price, TE AJ Barner, and receivers Cooper Kupp/Rashid Shaheed. These weapons gift Seattle OC Brian Fleury to utilize Smith-Njigba in an extremely versatile manner. This includes a week one play in which the Ohio State product lined up as an unconventional left tackle on a run play, which raises intrigue as to how he is going to be utilized this Sunday.

Seattle’s versatile skill positions group allows for this tinkering, while the 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year raises the offense’s ceiling behind his heroics. There are still areas in which Arizona can exploit the Seahawks’ offense, however. Read more on how Rallis has the potential to exploit Seattle below.

How Arizona Can Strategically Exploit Seattle

While constantly attacking Smith-Njigba isn’t an ideal plan-of-attack for Arizona, there are other ways to flip the tides.

Among these strategies include Rallis drawing up exotic blitzes early in the contest. Placing pressure on Seattle quarterback Drew Lock will create room for ill-advised decisions in theory. There’s definite comfortability with the injured Sam Darnold in the lineup, but Lock’s presence creates unease in alignment with this.

Bottling up the run game with exceptional gap integrity and play-calling from Rallis is another lane towards carrying Arizona to victory. This approach is one that was successful in week one against L.A. Chargers RB Omarion Hampton, so there’s surely a chance it pays off against a rookie running back

The most crucial step outside of limiting Smith-Njigba’s ceiling-raising is by employing press coverage on Kupp in short-yardage situations. Lock prefers to look to “security blankets” in these situations, which opens the door for the Cardinals to disrupt quick-developing plays.

The Cardinals are one of the most surprising teams of week one, but still face an uphill climb to reign victorious on Sunday. Keeping Smith-Njigba in check is a key to coming out on top, but the Seahawks are so much more than just one player.

Arizona and Seattle are playing on Sunday afternoon at 1:25 P.M. AZT, with the game being broadcast on Fox.