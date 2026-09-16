Arizona Cardinals’ Jacoby Brissett Makes Candid Admission on Seahawks Ahead of Week 2

Arizona Cardinals starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett is the talk of the town this week.

The 33-year-old quarterback is coming off a 277-yard, one touchdown performance in a 26-14 win over the L.A. Chargers on Sunday.

Now, Brissett and the Cardinals are facing an extreme uptick in competition. Read what the NC State product had to say about the Seattle Seahawks in his Wednesday presser below.

Brissett Brutally Honest About Arizona’s Recent History vs. Seattle

The signal caller was supremely candid when discussing Arizona’s week two opponent.

“The game last year, they beat the s- out of us.”

Well, Brissett isn’t exactly wrong, as Seattle jumped out to a 35-0 lead by the 8:33 mark of the second quarter. While Arizona’s quarterback built up a respectable stat-line of 258 passing yards and two touchdowns, the bigger picture paints a much different story.

Seattle’s physicality, level of preparation, and execution were simply next-level. Arizona’s trip to the hostile environment didn’t lend much leeway to them, either.

Now, there’s a definitive chance that Arizona pulls off a week two upset. Beyond Seattle starting backup QB Drew Lock is momentum swinging Arizona’s way. Brissett is playing confidently and effectively spreading the ball around. The Cardinals‘ operations are much cleaner in comparison to this time last year. Perhaps most important is head coach Mike LaFleur’s play-calling, which is setting Arizona up for success.

How Arizona Gains Upper Hand Over Seattle

Unfortunately, there aren’t many apparent paths for the Cardinals and Brissett to claim victory over Seattle.

Right off the bat, Seattle’s defense remains elite. Mike Macdonald is one of the best defensive tacticians in the NFL, while the Seahawks’ roster serves the coaching well. Not only will Brissett face a test in Seattle’s secondary, but in the pass rush as well. This is absolutely a game that the Arizona field general will not only need to play mistake-free football, but also to extent plays with his legs.

This matchup is also perhaps the most essential one for Arizona to balance the run and pass. Brissett will need to be proficient post-snap, as Seattle thrives on disguising coverages and creating chaos behind shelling their safeties. The matchup is a perfect one for Trey McBride, Michael Wilson, and Marvin Harrison Jr. to take advantage of precision route running and timing in the passing game.

On the other hand, Arizona’s defense needs to take advantage of Seattle’s uncertain hierarchy in the run game, as well as Lock’s perceived weaknesses as a quarterback. If Arizona wins the turnover battle and holds the ball for more time, there’s absolutely a reason to like their chances to exact revenge on Seattle.

Only time will tell what comes of this rematch, but it is one of the more intriguing battles in week two. Arizona and Brissett have a chance to make a statement against the defending champs and defy expectations to begin the season 2-0 in a game that is kicking off at 1:25 P.M. AZT Sunday.