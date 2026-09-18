Cardinals HC Makes Bold Claim About Jeremiyah Love’s Future Role

The Arizona Cardinals are just two days away from a massive week two showdown against the Seattle Seahawks.

The tense divisional battle is approaching head-on with several possible matchup quirks. This includes Seattle starting backup quarterback Drew Lock, as well as uncertainty at RB for Arizona.

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur spoke on the running back situation before Friday’s practice, making a bold claim in the process.

LaFleur Speaks on Cardinals’ Running Back Situation

Prized running back Jeremiyah Love is coming off of a relatively tempered NFL debut. The third overall pick in April’s draft took less than 50% of snaps in Sunday’s victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

LaFluer previously stated that is came as a result of game flow over anything else. The 39-year-old coach is furthering his stance on the dynamic between Love and Tyler Allgeier on Friday morning (Darren Urban).

When referring to Love’s snap share:

“They’re gonna rotate. This is a long season. I have no idea how many carries he’s gonna get. There’s a flow to it.”

This backs up the notion that the Notre Dame product will not be a “workhorse” in the Cardinals‘ offense – recovering from injury or not. Allgeier put together an admirable showing week one, and he certainly deserves respect from the coaching staff.

However, there is a clear gap in explosiveness, receiving ability, and other areas that point towards Love eventually taking over as the clear lead back.

This ultimately has a chance to be LaFleur protecting Love from skyrocketing expectations as well, which is a smart play.

Arizona’s Offense is Promising, Regardless of RB Arrangement

Love in a workhorse role or not, the Cardinals’ offense is setting up to be one worth reckoning.

Arizona is in the 72nd percentile in the run game and 73rd in the passing game based off of week one (PFF). This is partially behind a creative balancing act from LaFluer, solid offensive line play, and the duo of Love/Allgeier providing contrasting positives. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett also appears to be very comfortable in the new system, with the receiving core picking up where they left off last season.

Perhaps the most crucial step forward in the Cardinals’ offensive progression is Love becoming more comfortable. The 21-year-old is a proficient receiver, as he continually proved when at the collegiate level. While Love is an explosive rusher with another gear on the outside, his dual-threat capabilities are what made him stand out as a prospect.

There’s sure to be some slight growing pains, but Love’s development as a receiver out of the backfield is sure to come along.

Until then, the Cardinals are entering the Seattle contest with a tall task at hand. Both Love and Allgeier must crack the code of one of the NFL’s elite run defenses. If the duo is able to leave a mark, Arizona has a real shot of exiting the game with a 2-0 record.