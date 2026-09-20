Cardinals Make Inactives Official for Week 2 Rivalry Game vs. Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals are just over an hour away from kicking off week two against the Seattle Seahawks in week two.

The Cardinals are seeking to exact revenge from a 44-22 Seattle win in November of last year, while the Seahawks are on a quest to defend their Super Bowl title.

A crucial piece of this matchup rests in injury statuses. While Seattle is sitting out QB Sam Darnold, Arizona came into Sunday needing to make crucial decisions.

Follow the Cardinals’ final inactives list ahead of kickoff below.

Arizona Rules Five Players Inactive

Arizona will be without five players on Sunday, as unveiled in the final inactive list 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

QB Carson Beck

CB Garrett Williams (Achilles)

OL Josh Fryar

WR Reggie Virgil

DL Andrew Billings

Many of these don’t come as a surprise. Beck was ruled inactive in week one as well, but did suit up as an emergency third quarterback. The roster crunch due to many players being available pushes Beck back to the bench fully.

While Williams seems to be making major strides in injury recovery from a torn achilles, he needs more time before making a full-on return to action.

Virgil is a promising prospect for the Cardinals, but Semi Fehoko’s special teams brilliance keeps the rookie out for now.

What This Means for Cardinals