Cardinals’ Week 1 Injury Report Delivers Positive Sign for Jeremiyah Love

The Arizona Cardinals are now just four days out from officially opening up the Mike LaFleur era.

The Cardinals‘ opening game of the regular season is a testy one, as the team travels to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Much of the intrigue in this contest revolves around how complete the Cardinals will be, with RB Jeremiyah Love a particular person of interest.

Wednesday’s injury report reveal is providing more clarity for expectations around Love and others for week one. Read more about the crucial updates on injured players below.

Cardinals Reveal Status of Key Players on Wednesday

Arizona unearthed the injury report roughly 45 minutes after practice came to a close on Wednesday.

Did Not Practice: G Isaiah Adams (knee), LB Josh Sweat (Rest/Knee)

Limited: RB Jeremiyah Love (ankle), S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ribs), CB Garrett Williams (achilles)

Full: P Blake Gillikin (right groin), CB Will Johnson (ankle)

LaFleur revealed that Adams wouldn’t practice on Wednesday in his media availability prior. His status over the rest of the week will be something to watch as the week moves on. If Adams is unable to go, the right guard start will likely go to Jon Gaines II on Sunday.

The absence of Sweat is noteworthy. The edge rusher received an off day on Wednesday between week 14-16 last season, so it remains to be seen if this is now customary. However, it’s challenging to not display some level of concern that Sweat’s knee is still enough of an issue to make the report.

As far as the limited participants go, it seems to be case-by-case. In Love’s case, it seems that the third overall pick in April’s draft is trending towards making his debut on Sunday. The status of Williams is seemingly a day-by-day proposition, with the standout slot making a rapid recovery from a torn achilles.

In Demerson’s case, it appears to be somewhere in the middle. The third-year safety is recovering from a preseason injury, but practicing in a limited capacity is a promising prognosis.

What This Means for Love, Others as Week Progresses

It’s absolutely worth monitoring the status of the players above in the week ahead, as practicing patterns are key to making conclusions on playing status.

In the case of Sweat and Adams, it will be concerning if neither sees the practice field on Thursday. It becomes a dire proposition if neither are practicing in at least a limited capacity by Friday.

As far as Love, Demerson, and Williams go, the trio are at different stages of preparing to play. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Love become a full participant in the days ahead, while Williams seems to be more of a game-time proposition.

In what might be light at the end of the tunnel, it appears that Gillikin and Johnson will be good to go. Don’t expect the cardinals to need to sign a punter, or to elevate a corner from the practice squad in week one.

With this in mind, Arizona is taking on the Chargers on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff between the Cardinals and Chargers is at 1:25 P.M. MST. Until then, keep up with Arizona’s injury report (and Sweat’s status).