Mike LaFleur Reveals Cardinals Captains Ahead of 2026 Season Opener

Mike LaFleur is six days away from entering his debut as an NFL head coach for the Arizona Cardinals.

The 39-year-old is entering a high-stakes opening game against the heavily favored Los Angeles Chargers come Sunday.

LaFleur opened up game week with a customary press conference where many pertinent topics came into focus. This includes the Cardinals‘ 2026 captains, which LaFleur revealed at the start of his time with media.

LaFleur Reveals Arizona’s 2026 Captains

The Cardinals’ 2026 captains will be (according to LaFleur).

QB Jacoby Brissett

C Hjalte Froholdt

S Budda Baker

LB Mack Wilson, Sr.

LS Casey Kreiter

Brissett is entering the season as Arizona’s starting quarterback, which put him in position to earn a captaincy.

The 31-year old is coming off of his best statistical season, throwing for 3,366 yards and 23 touchdowns in the process (Pro Football Reference). Brissett’s presence as a veteran on the team and seemingly strong rapport with receivers Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. makes him an even stronger choice for this role than aforementioned.

Froholdt, 30, is entering his fourth season as Arizona’s starting center. The Arkansas product is among the best player at his position, and is part of the Cardinals‘ future plans as a stabilizing force.

Baker is a stalwart in Arizona’s culture, entering his 10th season with the organization. The two-time First Team All-Pro is the defensive player that LaFleur and DC Nick Rallis will be leaning on the most. Wilson is perhaps the toughest player on Arizona’s roster pound-for-pound, also fully entrenching himself as a core player for the Cardinals

Also of note is Wilson’s captaincy being a potential sign that LaFleur/Rallis will trust him with the “green dot”, placing him firmly in Arizona’s plans of serving as the defense’s field general. Wilson potentially calling the defense will be an advantage for young standouts, such as cornerback Will Johnson.

Arizona Roster Will Have Room for More Leaders Beyond Captains

LaFleur made it very clear that players not named to a captaincy role will still serve as leaders. Among the names of interest here are Wilson, left tackle Paris Johnson Jr., TE Trey McBride, and EDGE Josh Sweat.

Wilson’s glowing endorsement of the Cardinals organization is a sign that he is embracing his role, and LaFleur certainly paid attention to this fact. Intrigue is surrounding Sweat’s name as well. The second-year Cardinal is the center of trade rumors, but he has an opportunity to serve as a mentor to what is an overall youth-heavy EDGE group.

Ultimately, LaFleur has to feel confident about the locker room culture that is still taking shape. This roster seems more connected in comparison to 2025, with much more reason to believe that the unit will compete.

Only time will tell what LaFleur curates in his opening season, but the Cardinals have a foundation in place that is sustainable. Arizona opens up the 2026 season (as well as LaFleur’s tenure) on Sunday at 1:25 P.M. AZT.