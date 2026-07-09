Cardinals Stars Send Clear Jacoby Brissett Message Amid Contract Dispute

The Arizona Cardinals aren’t getting much recognition heading into the 2026 season. Much of that stems from the uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position, which now rests with Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett and his contract situation have been an ongoing storyline throughout the offseason. Expected to take over as Arizona’s starter following the release of Kyler Murray, Brissett has maintained that he wants a reworked deal that reflects that role.

While nothing has been finalized between Brissett and the Cardinals, there appears to be some positive momentum in that direction.

Cardinals’ Marvin Harrison Jr., Trey McBride, Show Support for Jacoby Brissett

Brissett seems to have the support of several of his teammates. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently reposted a photo showing some of Arizona’s top offensive weapons traveling to South Florida to work out with the veteran quarterback.

“Several of Arizona Cardinals’ skill players visited quarterback Jacoby Brissett in South Florida to train for a few days, including Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride,” Fowler wrote. “Brissett is in a contract dispute with Arizona and missed OTAs as a result.”

Brissett ultimately reported for the Cardinals’ mandatory minicamp in June. However, ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss reported that his attendance was largely motivated by avoiding fines.

“Brissett broke his offseason holdout during mandatory minicamp earlier this month to avoid being fined for not showing up, but he essentially turned his appearance into a hold-in,” Weinfuss wrote. “He’s still looking for a reworked contract that will increase his guaranteed money from $1.5 million, according to a source.”

Brissett will enter his 11th NFL season in 2026. The veteran quarterback has spent time with multiple teams throughout his career and gained significant playing time last season after Murray’s injury.

Brissett started 12 games in 2025 and finished with 3,366 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Arizona went 1-11 in those starts. For his career, Brissett owns a 20-45 record as a starting quarterback.

Support For Jacoby Brissett Shows Strong Faith In Future At QB

The decision by players like Harrison and McBride to spend time working out with Brissett sends a pretty strong message to Cardinals brass.

Not only does it emphasize their support for the quarterback currently expected to lead the offense, but it could also force the Cardinals into hurrying up the process as negotiations continue.

Arizona enters the season with plenty of question marks. Several pundits have projected the Cardinals to finish at or near the bottom of the league in 2026, with much of that skepticism tied directly to the quarterback position.

No one is viewing Brissett, who turns 34 in December, as the long-term answer in Arizona. But for a team trying to navigate a transitional period, having key pieces of the offense publicly rally around their quarterback is not insignificant.

Whether it impacts negotiations remains to be seen. However, it does provide another indication that some of Arizona’s most important young players are comfortable with Brissett leading the offense while the Cardinals continue searching for their future at quarterback.