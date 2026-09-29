Cardinals’ Marvin Harrison Jr. Draws Telling Rams Trade Message

The Arizona Cardinals have already seen Marvin Harrison Jr.’s name surface in trade speculation. Now one of their NFC West rivals has entered the conversation, thanks to an ESPN analyst.

The Los Angeles Rams have an obvious need for more wide receiver depth after Puka Nacua missed the past two games with a hip injury that coach Sean McVay later described as groin soreness. Davante Adams has picked up much of the slack, including an eight-catch, 195-yard, two-touchdown performance against the New York Giants in Week 2.

That has ESPN’s Ben Solak looking at possible trade targets for Los Angeles. Harrison was among the names he mentioned, but Solak’s recommendation came with a pretty significant catch.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Gets Rams Trade Verdict

Solak argued that the Rams’ current construction leaves them particularly vulnerable if Nacua or Adams suffers another injury after the trade deadline. Los Angeles has funneled targets to its top receivers while asking the players further down the depth chart to handle more blocking and special teams work.

That doesn’t necessarily make Harrison the answer.

“No team is well equipped to handle injuries to star players, but the Rams are particularly susceptible at receiver. They funnel targets to Nacua at league-leading rates and have now done so to Adams in his absence. The No. 3 receiver and lower spots on this team are reserved more for blocking and special teams value. Even adjusting for Sean McVay’s ability to scheme it up, a big injury after the trade deadline won’t be easily backfilled with internal options,” Solak wrote.

Then came the Harrison part.

“So where to look? The Rams aren’t the team that should kick the tires on a discontented first-round pick such as Marvin Harrison Jr. or Quentin Johnston — they need a steady producer who can eat volume if needed,” Solak wrote.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported last week that executives around the league are wondering whether Arizona could explore trading the former No. 4 overall pick before the Nov. 10 deadline. Harrison is under contract through 2027, with the Cardinals holding a fifth-year option for 2028.

Cardinals Still Searching for Marvin Harrison Jr. Breakthrough

Harrison’s production hasn’t exactly quieted the speculation.

After catching 62 passes for 885 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie, Harrison finished his injury-shortened 2025 season with 41 receptions for 608 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games.

The start to 2026 has been even quieter. Harrison has four receptions for 73 yards through three games, including three catches for 40 yards in Sunday’s 36-30 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He has yet to score a touchdown this season.

Arizona has publicly continued to back Harrison. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett said last week that “nobody has lost confidence in Marv,” while Harrison said his confidence comes from his preparation rather than whether he finishes a game with zero catches or 10.

Still, the trade conversation isn’t disappearing.

Los Angeles would be an especially intriguing destination simply because of Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and the Rams’ willingness to make aggressive moves. But Solak’s point is that the Rams don’t need another reclamation project or projection. They need someone who can immediately absorb targets if Nacua or Adams goes down.

For now, that apparently leaves Harrison as an NFC West trade possibility worth mentioning — but not one Solak believes the Rams should pursue.