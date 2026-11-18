The Arizona Cardinals (3-7) are heading into the closing stretch of the 2026 season with much at stake.

Season one of Mike LaFleur at the helm as head coach has brought an injection of promise into the franchise. However, a piling of injuries and recent blowout losses have led to dimming of the luster that was percolating.

Now, the Cardinals face what is perhaps the most crucial off-season in the history of the organization. Arizona must figure out how to attack free agency, approach a strong draft, and decide what direction to go at the quarterback position – all under the possible guise of having a new general manager at the helm.

Cardinals Facing Difficult Draft Decision Come April

The Cardinals have a relatively manageable schedule on tap after the week 11 date with the Kansas City Chiefs. Contests against the Washington Commanders, New York Jets, and others lend chances to earn victories.

Actually obtaining these wins isn’t quite as simple, however. The numerous injuries and personnel shiftings make it an uphill climb to win more than five games in the 2026 campaign.

This means that there’s a strong likelihood that Arizona picks inside the top 10 of April’s draft. As a matter of fact, ESPN’s Jordan Reid has the Cardinals selecting LSU tackle Jordan Seaton with the seventh pick.

The prospects of drafting at the seventh pick aren’t exactly thrilling. Arizona would miss out on drafting Colin Simmons, Leonard Moore, Charlie Becker, and Dylan Stewart – in all likelihood.

The decision would ultimately boil down to Seaton or another top CB/WR prospect. Other draftees on the board in this scenario include LSU wide receiver Jackson Harris and Clemson CB Ashton Hampton.

Ultimately, Seaton seems to be the wise pick here. Pairing Seaton and Paris Johnson Jr. together at tackle stabilizes the offensive line for years to come.

Arizona Still Faces Major Quarterback Conversation

The Cardinals clearly hold belief in rookie Carson Beck potentially becoming the quarterback of the future.

Despite this, it would be malpractice from the front office to draft inside the top 10 and not consider a quarterback. Oklahoma State gunslinger Drew Mestemaker is likely off the board by pick seven in any scenario. The standout options don’t end with Mestemaker, however.

CJ Carr (Notre Dame), Darian Mensah (Miami), Austin Simmons (Missouri), and Dante Moore (Oregon) are all intriguing prospects worth keeping an eye on.

Each owns a definitive trait that makes them a first-round level prospect. Mensah and Carr in particular have been in frequent conversation for the Cardinals amongst the outside world. There’s a chance that Simmons foregoes another year of college and bets on his physical traits winning out throughout the pre-draft process.

This is where the eternal question burns – do the Cardinals take a quarterback here to compete with Beck? Does the front office draft for need at other positions in 2027, giving Beck a chance to secure the job in the process? Is the possible presence of Kamario Taylor (Mississippi State) and Keelon Russell (Alabama) in the 2028 draft enough to completely focus in on that class?

One thing is for sure – Arizona is facing immense pressure to get the 2027 draft class right.