The Arizona Cardinals have reached a new low offensively, and one description of what they’re putting on the field is especially ugly.

After managing just six points in a 34-6 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona has scored nine points over its past two games. The latest performance also marked rookie Carson Beck’s first NFL start, giving the Cardinals more questions about their offense with seven games remaining.

Cardinals Offense Called ‘Unwatchable’ After Rams Loss

In his weekly look at the NFL’s best and worst performances, FOX Sports’ Ben Arthur put Arizona at the bottom of his offensive rankings.

“The Cardinals are unwatchable on offense right now,” Arthur wrote.

He had plenty of numbers to support that assessment. Arizona finished with a season-low 123 total yards, went 0-for-6 on third down and held the ball for just 17 minutes, 37 seconds. Only one drive lasted longer than six plays.

The Cardinals had scored three points in their previous game against Seattle. They followed that with two field goals against Los Angeles, failing to reach the end zone for the second consecutive week.

Arizona led the Rams 6-3 late in the second quarter, but couldn’t sustain anything offensively afterward. The Rams finished with 436 yards and held possession for more than 42 minutes.

Carson Beck Struggles in First Cardinals Start

Beck, a third-round pick out of Miami, completed 11 of 18 passes for 108 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in his first NFL start. He was sacked five times and finished with a 38.4 passer rating.

Arthur was critical of Beck’s debut, but he also pointed to a possible benefit of the quarterback change.

“Arizona gets a chance to evaluate the former Miami star as its long-term quarterback,” Arthur wrote.

Beck began the season behind Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew II. The Cardinals traded Brissett to Baltimore at the deadline, while Minshew suffered a season-ending elbow injury, leaving Beck to take over.

Coach Mike LaFleur offered a more encouraging assessment of the rookie than the final score suggested.

“I was impressed. I thought he did his job,” LaFleur said, according to Cardinals.com’s Darren Urban.

Arizona’s two interceptions also came with complications, including a pass that bounced off receiver Devin Duvernay and a miscommunication involving running back Tyler Allgeier.

Cardinals Injuries Make Carson Beck Evaluation Harder

Arthur also argued that the lack of established weapons makes it harder to judge Beck’s long-term potential. Beyond star tight end Trey McBride, he sees few reliable options.

Wide receiver Michael Wilson is out for the season with a neck injury, while first-round running back Jeremiyah Love remains on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. Kendrick Bourne and Jalen Brooks have also been lost to injuries, leaving Arizona relying on reserve receivers.

McBride caught five passes for 37 yards against the Rams, ending his streak of 11 consecutive games with at least seven receptions.

On Monday, LaFleur acknowledged the offense needs more consistency, according to Cardinals.com’s Zach Gershman.

“Let’s get good at something and let’s gain some sort of continuity over these next seven weeks if we can,” LaFleur said.

The Cardinals fell to 3-7, but LaFleur is using the remaining seven games to evaluate Beck and the roster ahead of 2027. That process now has to take place behind an offense that has failed to score a touchdown in back-to-back losses.