Cardinals Have Just One Top 100 Player—and That’s a Bigger Problem Than You Think

The 2026 season isn’t exactly one that the Arizona Cardinals are entering with high hopes.

Arizona is in prime position to earn a top-three selection in the 2027 NFL Draft. Perhaps the best indicator of this is only one player (Trey McBride) making ESPN’s top 100 players in the league heading into the season.

While some Cardinals fans may decide to brush this assessment off, it is a major indictment on the franchise at the moment.

Cardinals Roster Promising Talent, but Not Much Surefire

There are realistically three constants on the Cardinals’ roster heading into the new season. Safety Budda Baker is likely going to be a lifelong Cardinal. Paris Johnson Jr. is a cornerstone at one of the most valuable positions in football. McBride is clearly a franchise defining player in his own right.

This leaves players ranging from DT Walter Nolen to wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. as players to watch intently. At this point in time, the two aforementioned players have incredible upside, but are still working towards cementing themselves.

This turns the Cardinals back to a common theme that is currently plaguing them – an inconsistent drafting history in recent years. Only eight players drafted by Arizona between 2020-2023 are still with the franchise (Pro Football Reference).

This includes Zaven Collins, McBride, Johnson Jr., Garrett Williams, Michael Wilson, Jon Gaines, Kei’Trel Clark, and Dante Stills.

Two players above are surefire foundational pieces. Wilson is positioning himself to be fresh off of a contract extension agreement, but more needs to be seen. Gaines, Clark, and Stills are reliable depth pieces and won’t define the franchise. Williams is coming off of an achilles injury himself, so his future is somewhat murky.

The issue expands to 2024 and 2025, as the two classes aren’t the most promising at the moment. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (fourth round) and Denzel Burke (fifth) are promising “steals” from those drafts, but many questions are still being answered elsewhere.

Arizona’s Future Draft Picks Might Shape Future

Beyond needing draft picks such as Harrison Jr., Jeremiyah Love, and Will Johnson to hit, the Cardinals need to nail the 2027 draft.

Arizona’s schedule is positioning the franchise to pick very high come next April. This is an opportunity to rectify the inconsistency that is still defining Steve Keim and Monti Ossenfort.

A top five pick would likely ensure that whoever is in charge will have their pick of an elite prospect. QB Arch Manning (Texas), EDGE Collin Simmons (Texas), and WR Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) are all expected to be in the process. The premise of having a chance to select one of many potential future All-Pro talents is tantalizing. It’s also proof that one draft has the ability to change fortunes for a franchise.

Regardless of what lies ahead for the Cardinals, the future is never set in stone. The Super Bowl title that is alluding the organization has potential to be curbed with one draft. Cardinals fans must put this in perspective heading into the future.

Until then, the Cardinals open the season on the road on Sept. 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers.