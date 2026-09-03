Arizona Cardinals Lock Up Michael Wilson With New Three-Year Contract Extension

One of the biggest mysteries of the offseason for the Arizona Cardinals has been resolved.

Arizona – facing external pressure to navigate contract negotiations with fourth-year wide receiver Michael Wilson – are meeting in the middle with the Stanford product.

The Cardinals are now moving into the season opener with a new deal in place for a foundational piece. Read more on the agreement below.

Arizona Agrees to Long Term Extension With Wilson

NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport broke the news that Arizona is extending Wilson on Thursday.

“Cardinals reached agreement Wednesday with standout WR Michael Wilson on a three-year extension that keeps him in Arizona through the 2029 season, per me and @RapSheet. Wilson is expected to sign the deal today.”

Rapoport later clarified that the deal is for $75 million, with a maximum value of $78 million. The average annual value of $25 million ties Wilson with Devonta Smith as the 21st highest earning receiver on an annual basis (Over the Cap).

More or less, this agreement is within market value range for the typical number two wide receiver. This contract provides Arizona flexibility to build the roster out more. It also provides a sense of security for Wilson, who is now firmly in the long-term picture in Arizona.

Wilson, 26, is coming off of a career-best 78 reception, 1,006 yard campaign in 2025. Wilson’s 273 yards after the catch, three broken tackles, and one lone drop (Pro Football Reference) are all reasons to be high on the 2023 third round pick beyond the raw stats.

Cardinals Have Reason to Feel Confident in Receivers

Arizona is putting much faith in Wilson to hold his own in the receiver room. The commitment also places much pressure on the third-year Marvin Harrison Jr., who is entering a crucial season in the desert.

While Wilson now has security that extends beyond this season, Harrison needs a huge season to cement himself in Arizona’s plans.

There are reasons to feel confident in the room as a whole (and Harrison), including playing alongside Wilson. The Ohio State product can move around various formations instead of consistently slotting into a traditional “X” receiver role. This plays right into head coach Mike LaFleur’s wheelhouse as well.

The 38-year old head coach is bringing previous experience as a wide receivers coach to the table. If LaFleur’s play designs in preseason play mean anything, expect a different layout in comparison to what Arizona fans saw under Drew Petzing.

Expect much more pre-snap motion, more diverse route trees, and Wilson/Harrison to take advantage of more generated space. In the event that Wilson and Harrison both progress, there is a very reasonable claim that they can become one of the best receiving duos in all of football.

Beyond Wilson is a scrappy group of players looking to progress. Watch for rookie Reggie Virgil to learn from Wilson, and expect a potential breakout down the line.

Arizona’s season is just over one week away from officially starting. Wilson is taking the field for the first time this season on Sept. 13 against the L.A. Chargers.