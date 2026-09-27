Cardinals Reveal Official Inactives Ahead of 49ers Week 3 Matchup

The Arizona Cardinals are heading into yet another crucial intra-divisional matchup on Sunday afternoon.

The Cardinals are taking on the San Francisco 49ers with another upset bid in mind. However, the 49ers hold many personnel advantages that make this opportunity an uphill climb.

In positive news, Arizona unveiled the inactive players ahead of the game 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Read more about the players that are out this week below.

Cardinals Rule Five Players Inactive Sunday

There is only one injury-related absence this week for Arizona in a strong sign that the team is largely healthy.

The inactives list directly from the team:

S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

WR Reggie Virgil

QB Carson Beck

OL Josh Fryar

DL Andrew Billings

Taylor-Demerson has yet to play this season after suffering an upper-body injury during preseason play. The safety is practicing at this point, so a return in the near future is reasonable to expect.

Beck isn’t ready to suit up for NFL action at this point, with the “inactive” tag serving as proof of this sentiment. However, this might change in the near future, as Gardner Minshew is of trade interest to QB-needy franchises at the moment.

The 49ers are more depleted injury wise at the moment, with key players such as Nick Bosa is out due to a recent injury. However, San Francisco has the advantage coming into the matchup regardless, as aforementioned.

Arizona Has Opportunity to Exploit 49ers

A largely healthy collective for head coach Mike LaFleur and company makes the game script all the more crucial on Sunday.

While San Francisco is an impressive 2-0 team at this point, the run defense is a potential pressure point. Expect LaFleur to test the 49ers’ gap integrity early, with rookie RB Jeremiyah Love having a prime opportunity to fully break onto the scene.

If Arizona is able to carve out chunk yardage against the 49ers, expect QB Jacoby Brissett to be more comfortable in dispersing the ball downfield in compliment.

The Cardinals and 49ers are kicking off at 4:05 P.M. EST, with the game broadcast on Fox.