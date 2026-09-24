NFL Insider Suggests Cardinals QB Gardner Minshew Could Interest QB-Needy Rival

Quarterback play is far from sitting on solid ground for the Arizona Cardinals at this time.

Incumbent starter Jacoby Brissett is coming off a rough performance in week two against the Seattle Seahawks. Rookie third-round draft pick Carson Beck is waiting in the wings as the Cardinals‘ third quarterback.

This leaves the door open for uncertainty across the board, even for backup Gardner Minshew II.Read more about a move that Arizona has potential to make in the months ahead below.

Cardinals Could Move Minshew in Future

ESPN’s Adam Schefter explicitly raised Minshew as a possible trade target for the New York Giants down the line following the season-ending injury to starter Jaxson Dart. This came in his appearance on the Thursday, Sept. 24 edition of “Get Up,” raising eyebrows in the process.

Minshew, 30, is with his fourth franchise in as many years with the Cardinals in 2026. The veteran journeyman is in the midst of another one-year deal, which didn’t allow for much security to begin with.

In the midst of this conversation, Minshew does make sense to be a target for the Giants. The Washington State legend would translate nicely into Matt Nagy’s offense due to past connection with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Arizona’s situation is deeply complicated at the moment, as Brissett is riding the season out on a one-year contract himself. While the Cardinals and GM Monti Ossenfort have potential to receive trade value back for both passers, it would simply be unwise to part with both veterans in the lead-up to starting Beck.

There’s a strong likelihood that one of the two veterans is on another franchise by the trade deadline, with deciding which one stays being the most significant topic of discussion.

Arizona Facing Pressure at Multiple Levels

The Cardinals’ 1-1 start to the season is somewhat promising, but the upcoming slate is simply brutal.

Arizona is facing the San Francisco 49ers, Giants, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, and Denver Broncos between now and the end of October. This opens the door for an extensive losing streak, which places pressure on the coaching staff and Ossenfort to make a call at quarterback.

When will the call come to place Brissett on the bench? Does it make sense to start Minshew in this case? Is there a definite timeframe in which the franchise feels comfortable to start Beck?

There are many layers to this conversation, and the Cardinals’ organization is facing pressure from multiple fronts. This creates a layer of uncertainty from within the building, and mounts pressure up on Ossenfort to make the right calls.

As for now, Brissett is still the starting quarterback. Minshew remains firmly in the picture as the backup to Brissett. Beck is healthy and is working his way towards making a first career start. Many questions surrounding the Cardinals have potential to be answered this Sunday as well, with a road trip to take on the 49ers in direct sight.

Arizona and San Francisco are taking on one another at 1:05 P.M. AZT on Sunday afternoon.