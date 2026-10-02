2 Cardinals Stats Make Their 1-2 Record Even More Frustrating

The Arizona Cardinals are just 1-2, despite boasting some of the better stat lines in two key areas heading into their Week 4 matchup.

Even with their sluggish start and inconsistent play, the Cardinals’ time of possession ranks third in the NFL at 33:14. For a team with limited elite talent, that’s an encouraging number. Unfortunately, it has only translated into one win.

Arizona is also tied for fourth with a plus-3 turnover differential. With four takeaways through three games, the Cardinals’ defense has risen to the occasion despite inconsistencies. It also indicates that Arizona is good at taking care of the ball offensively.

Cardinals Aren’t Capitalizing On Time Of Possession And Turnover Differential

The Cardinals haven’t created enough value when they have the ball. They are just 23rd in the league on offense with 303 yards per game. Further, they are only posting 21 points per contest (18th in the NFL), though the latter number can be misleading.

In Weeks 1 and 3, the Cardinals scored 26 and 30 points, respectively. However, they notched just seven points in their blowout Week 2 loss vs. the Seattle Seahawks. If the Cardinals can once again establish ball control in Week 4, it will give them a major advantage.

Their Week 4 opponent, the New York Giants, have allowed at least 20 points in two of their three games. They are coming off of a strong showing in their recent 12-7 win over the Tennessee Titans. But Tennessee has struggled in nearly every offensive category.

The Titans are currently 30th in the league with 12.3 points and 31st with 249.3 yards per game. Tennessee also ranks last in time of possession, at 23:27. Therefore, Arizona must take advantage of New York’s defensive weaknesses and show that they are capable of scoring the 26+ points they managed in Weeks 1 and 3.

Cardinals Defense Also Has A Chance To Get Consistent

Arizona’s defense is a big part of their plus-3 margin in takeaways. But they can clearly stand to elevate their play. Despite their four takeaways, they only have one interception, so facing a weak offense in Week 4 could increase that number if they set the tone early.

One way is to get more pressure on opposing quarterbacks, and the Giants‘ quarterback, Jameis Winston, can give them that opportunity. Winston has already taken five sacks this season, with a sack percentage of 9.26.

The Cardinals are currently 26th in the league with four sacks, so if there is a chance for them to step up and wreak havoc, it will come this Sunday. Arizona is facing a New York Giants team that is struggling with 15.3 points per game and 271.3 yards per game. If New York’s offense comes out sluggish, then they have no choice but to take advantage of it.

That said, the Giants also boast a strong 32:50 in time of possession, so the Cardinals can’t let Winston and Co. play ball control. If they can generate a rush early, force the Giants into passing situations, and Winston into mistakes, then the offense can capitalize and play ball control all afternoon.

The Cardinals have shown potential this season to be among the better teams in the league in time of possession and in turnover differential. Week 4 gives them a real chance to capitalize on those strong numbers and turn a few weaker ones into strengths.