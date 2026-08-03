Cardinals Get Strong Baker Mayfield Message After Buccaneers Fallout

The Arizona Cardinals handed Jacoby Brissett a raise last week and added no years to his contract. Meanwhile, CBS Sports just named them the most realistic landing spot for Baker Mayfield next March.

NFL writer Bryan DeArdo listed six teams Saturday that could pursue Mayfield if he leaves Tampa Bay after this season. Arizona topped the list.

“Arizona seems like the most realistic option for Mayfield if he becomes a free agent next offseason,” DeArdo wrote. “The Cardinals currently don’t have a long-term plan at quarterback and could use a player of Mayfield’s stature to help turn things around.”

He doesn’t expect the team’s current lineup to survive the winter, either.

“The Cardinals will move forward this year with veteran backup Jacoby Brissett, but it seems clear they’ll look to upgrade the position after the season,” DeArdo wrote, pointing to Mayfield’s experience and leadership alongside a young core of rookie running back Jeremiyah Love, tight end Trey McBride and receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

While many project the Cardinals to look toward the 2027 NFL Draft for their next quarterback, Mayfield’s recent fallout with the Buccaneers could drastically alter those plans.

Why Baker Mayfield Could Reach Free Agency In 2027

Mayfield set a deadline of training camp for a new deal. It passed without one, and he didn’t hide what he thought of Tampa Bay’s offers.

“I wanted a deal done and set the deadline and told them it was gonna be all ball after that,” Mayfield said, per NFL.com. “I did mean that, and I don’t know if they thought I was just gonna take some of the offers they gave. I’m at the point in my career, understanding what I’ve brought to this franchise.”

Ultimately, he was filled with disappointment over the situation.

“So, disappointing in that regard to not have … to feel disrespected a little bit. That’s really the disappointing part, to feel undervalued after thinking you’ve earned it,” Mayfield said. “This is not a ‘poor me’ thing. There’s a lot amount of people who have it way worse off. But I can sit here and look at other quarterbacks and peers and evaluate myself based on that and put myself in certain categories that I deserve to be compensated for that.”

Mayfield made it clear the type of player he is.

“I think I’m a franchise quarterback. I’ve been told I’m a franchise quarterback. It’s been said publicly from ownership down here. So, to not have a deal done is very disappointing. But I said the deadline was the deadline,” Mayfield said.

He’ll play out the final year of his contract at 31 and become the best quarterback on the market in March if the Buccaneers don’t tag or re-sign him.

Cardinals Quarterback Situation Sets Up A 2027 Pursuit

Arizona created its opening on purpose — this team is currently in the middle of a rebuild.

The Cardinals released Kyler Murray in March despite owing him $36.8 million, ending seven years with the former No. 1 overall pick. He signed with Minnesota for the league minimum. Brissett took over as the starter in Week 6 last season after Murray’s foot injury and never gave the job back.

Despite going 1-11, Brissett wanted starter money and held out through the spring before both sides settled in late July at $15.5 million guaranteed, topping out at $21 million. The deal covers 2026 only and adds no years, meaning Brissett hits free agency the same offseason Mayfield does.

Gardner Minshew and rookie third-rounder Carson Beck sit behind him. Minshew is a career backup, while Beck still has to prove himself as a rookie.

If Mayfield landed with Arizona next year, he would automatically be named starter. And he might just get the deal he’s looking for then.