Cardinals Giving Carson Beck a Bigger Workload in Training Camp

It’s been a great week for Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck. After a strong showing in the Hall of Fame Game, the third-rounder could see more responsibilities. Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports that Beck saw more reps with the second team.

While this news doesn’t mean the quarterback depth chart will be shaken up soon, it’s still a great sign for the rookie.

Beck excelled in his first game action since being drafted by the Cardinals. He completed 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown. His performance drew praise from his head coach, an NFL Hall of Fame quarterback, and analysts alike.

There is the obvious caveat that Beck faced mostly bottom-of-the-roster players and very basic defensive schemes. But at the same time, he also played with the poise and accuracy of a seasoned veteran.

It’s a reminder that it’s still early in his career, and not to rush to judgments in his first camp, but Beck so far has looked promising.

Carson Beck Continues to Impress in Training Camp

The rookie continued to build on the momentum of a strong preseason showing. In the Cardinals’ annual Red and White practice, he nailed a couple more impressive throws. He threw open on a backshoulder go ball to Bryson Green, then hit Reggie Virgil in the end zone.

The Cardinals will enter the season with 11th-year veteran Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback. They reworked his deal during training camp, giving the 33-year-old a raise. Gardner Minshew II, whose 2026 salary is guaranteed, is cemented as the backup.

With that in mind, it’s unlikely that Carson Beck will be higher than third on the quarterback depth chart in September. The Cardinals did not design their team with him in mind, but that could change if he continues to excel in the opportunities given so far.

But at the same time, Beck entered the NFL with three years of starting experience in college. He played in high-stakes games, leading the University of Miami to the College National Championship after two years in the SEC with Georgia. That experience shows in his play so far.

Beck’s next opportunity will likely come when the Cardinals play the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. It’s unclear what the plan will be for all three quarterbacks, but the rookie should see more snaps.

If Beck continues to excel in the preseason, that could lead to some interesting conversations between head coach Mike LaFleur, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, and quarterbacks coach Matt Schaub.

When Could Carson Beck Start for the Cardinals?

Even though Carson Beck has played well throughout training camp and his one preseason game, there is no quarterback controversy in Arizona. There’s a clear hierarchy at the position entering the season.

The biggest question surrounding Beck seems to be whether there’s any timeline to starting any games in 2026. This possibility is probably unlikely this season, barring injuries or woefully bad performances from the quarterbacks ahead of him.

Neither Brissett nor Minshew is a long-term option. They’re just band-aids at a position where the Cardinals don’t have a solid starter. Brissett isn’t ranked high among starting quarterback options this year, which could open the door for Beck to get some looks if they have a poor record at the end of the season.