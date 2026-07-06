Cardinals Receive Eye-Opening Carson Beck Update Amid Jacoby Brissett Rumors

The Arizona Cardinals announced to the world that they will be rebuilding this offseason. While they seemed content to have Jacoby Brissett operate as their bridge quarterback for the 2026 campaign, that plan has been thrown up in the air, as the veteran shot caller has made it clear that if he’s going to be the team’s starter, he wants to be paid like one.

With training camp just a couple of weeks away, Brissett’s status is unknown for the time being. If he decides to hold out and try to force Arizona’s hand, that will put the team in a tough position. However, according to a new report, it also could open the door for third-round rookie quarterback Carson Beck.

Carson Beck Could Become Cardinals’ Week 1 Starting Quarterback

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With Kyler Murray only suiting up in five games last season, the Cardinals turned the starting job over to Brissett. Even though he only won one of his 12 starts, Brissett enjoyed arguably the best individual season of his career (315/485, 3,366 YDS, 23 TD, 8 INT, 38 CAR, 168 YDS, 1 TD), and you can make an argument that he played so well he allowed Arizona to essentially shut down Murray for the season.

After the 2025 campaign wrapped up, the front office released Murray and made it clear it was planning to roll with Brissett as its starter in 2026, even though it ended up drafting Beck and signing Gardner Minshew II in free agency. With Brissett looking for more money, though, the Cardinals‘ quarterback position is now one big question mark.

Arizona could turn to Minshew and hope he enjoys the same sort of success as Brissett last season, but it also could look to give Beck a shot after he enjoyed a standout collegiate career. According to NFL insider Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom, it’s seeming increasingly likely that Beck will earn consistent snaps as a rookie, with Brissett’s murky status leaving the door open for him to be the team’s Week 1 starter under center.

“No one should make too much of the results of any spring practices, but SportsBoom has long heard that the Cardinals selected Carson Beck in the third round to see him play this season before wading into the 2027 quarterback draft,” La Canfora reported. “And with starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett skipping essentially all of the team’s offseason work, mired in a contract impasse, Beck made the most of the opportunity.”

What Should the Cardinals Do at the Quarterback Position?

Beck was one of the more polarizing players in the 2026 draft class. While he starred for the Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes, scouts had concerns about Beck’s attitude and how his playstyle will transition to the NFL. In his lone season with Miami, Beck was solid (338/467, 3,813 YDS, 30 TD, 12 INT), but it was still viewed as a bit of a reach when Arizona selected him in the third round.

Expectations aren’t particularly high for Arizona heading into the new season, which is why it wouldn’t hurt to give Beck a look, especially if Brissett’s contract situation becomes an issue. Ideally, Brissett will be under center come Week 1, but if his status takes a turn for the worse, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Cardinals give Beck his shot under center right out of the gate.