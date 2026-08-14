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Cardinals Rookie OL Chase Bisontis Suffers Brutal Knee Injury vs. Raiders

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Arizona Cardinals Rookie Minicamp
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TEMPE, ARIZONA - MAY 08: Chase Bisontis #57 of the Arizona Cardinals practices in team rookie mincamp at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center on May 08, 2026 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals suffered a potentially serious injury in their preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Right guard Chase Bisontis went down in the third quarter with a left knee injury, according to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss.

That’s a tough blow for the Cardinals, who could lose key offensive line depth before the season begins. Arizona Cardinals on SI’s Donnie Druin published a video of Bisontis’ injury. Raiders defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland rolled up on the rookie guard’s left knee.

PHNX’s Bo Brack reports that Bisontis was carted to the Cardinals’ locker room after being examined in the tent.

The Cardinals drafted Bisontis in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M, taking him 34th overall. He was with the second-string offensive line, starting at right guard in the Hall of Fame Game.

Isaac Seumalo and Isaiah Adams are the starting guards in the offense.

Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports that Bisontis will be out for the rest of the game with a left knee injury.

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur should provide an update on Bisontis and his left knee injury following the game.

Michael McDermott Michael McDermott covers MLB and the Arizona Cardinals for Heavy Sports. He's previously published content for SB Nation, Sports Illustrated, and FanSided since 2015. Michael covered the Arizona Diamondbacks as an on-site reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI for the 2022-2024 seasons and the Arizona Fall League for 2022-2025. More about Michael McDermott

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Cardinals Rookie OL Chase Bisontis Suffers Brutal Knee Injury vs. Raiders

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