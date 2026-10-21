Former Arizona Cardinals Star Credits Two Men For His NFL Success

The Arizona Cardinals will face some familiar faces in Week 7, with the Denver Broncos coming to town. One has become an elite playmaker.

That playmaker is Zach Allen, who had some awesome words for former Cardinals and current Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Via Susanna Weir at the Broncos’ team site, Allen said:

“I think I owe a lot to ‘VJ’. I really don’t think I’d be in this position without him. I think I’m really, really blessed and fortunate to obviously get drafted to Arizona with him and then to follow him here to Denver. I owe a lot of my success to him and obviously, we’ll see how the head coaching stuff goes again but selfishly, I want to be with him forever. He’s the best.”

Allen is in his eighth season in the NFL and has spent every year playing for Joseph. Considering what Allen has done during his time in the league, it’s easy to see why he credits Joseph.

After playing in four games with one start in 2019, Allen started showing flashes in 2020. He started seven of the 13 games he suited up for and recorded 35 tackles, including five for a loss. Allen also had 2.0 sacks and six quarterback hits.

He doubled his sack total and posted 14 quarterback hits in 2021 before he truly broke out in 2022. Allen finished the 2022 season with 47 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and 20 quarterback hits.

Arizona Cardinals Developed Allen And Turned Him Into A Solid Player

Allen also credited former Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt with his development. In that same piece by Susanna Weir, Allen said of Watt: “I was able to have J.J. as a mentor.”

When Watt came in 2021, Allen started to gain steam. Between 2021 and 2022, Allen played in 28 games and started 27 of them. Watt’s arrival was when Allen’s production skyrocketed. He had a combined 95 tackles, 15 for a loss, 34 quarterback hits, 9.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries (one for a touchdown), 12 passes defensed, and an interception that he returned for 25 yards.

When Watt retired and Allen signed with Denver in 2023, the already-decimated Arizona Cardinals lost a player who would become a superstar. That is where the Vance Joseph connection picked up even more steam.

Zach Allen Has Been A Revelation With The Broncos

Allen likely would have been a staple on the Cardinals’ defensive line if he hadn’t stuck with Joseph and went to Denver, considering the damage he has done with the Broncos. Still, given Allen’s play with the Broncos, Joseph’s defense may have just been an excellent fit for him.

Since joining the Broncos in 2023, Allen has logged 127 quarterback hits, including 40 in 2024 and 47 in 2025. He has 16 quarterback hits in 2026, putting him on a 17-game pace for between 45 and 46. Allen has also posted 25.0 sacks during his time in Denver.

With 4.5 sacks in 2026, Allen is on pace to surpass his single-season career-high of 8.5, which he set in 2024. If he continues at the same pace, Allen will finish with between 12.5 and 13 sacks.

For as long as Vance Joseph is in Denver, expect Zach Allen to have no desire to go anywhere else. In the short term, he will be a pivotal piece for the Broncos’ defense and someone the Cardinals will need to account for on Sunday.