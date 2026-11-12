Former Cardinals Stars Golf to Support the Youth

A slew of former Arizona Cardinals stars showed up in a big way on Saturday morning, playing in a celebrity golf event in Tempe to raise funds for underprivileged youth.

Ex-wide receiver Frank Sanders, ex-offensive lineman Derek Kennard and many others hit the links at Rolling Hills Golf Course in partnership with the Rise & Dream Foundation.

Sanders said he is always on the lookout to help the next generation.

“The Valley has a lot of wonderful opportunities,” Sanders said. “A lot of people come here for resort living, so there are a lot of discretionary funds that they can use to support. There are a lot of needs in the country. God gave me a good name, and I just try to use it for good.

“I don’t personally have a foundation, because when I got to the Cardinals there were like 12 vets that had their own things. So I was just like, ‘Let me support yours.’ To be a part of RISE — any time you are helping the youth, any time you’re helping the kids go through this process of development and try to give them the tools to help them develop, it’s always a good reason.”

Athlete Involvement With Rise & Dream

RISE was founded by Kristin Hodge, a single mother of four who worked multiple jobs and wants to help the next generations.

Hodge said the tie-in with athletes traces back to her college days at Arizona State, where she met football star Phillipi Sparks.

“I went to Phoenix College first and then transferred to ASU,” Hodge said. “I had a baby at the time, my first daughter. I’m on campus, and I’m the only one on campus with a baby strolling around. And then I met somebody else with a baby strolling around, and (the baby) ended up being (American Idol winner) Jordin Sparks. Phillipi and Jodi also went to ASU with me. So me and Jodi are wheeling our babies around, and Philippi was one of eight guys that year that got drafted.

“So these were my friends, and when I started to do some work for a church in South Phoenix, I would call them in the locker room and say I’m doing a silent auction. Philippi is on the Giants with Lawrence Taylor, so he grabs a couple of (autographed) balls and sends them back.”

Rise & Dream Hosts Full Weekend of Events

It was a busy weekend for Hodge, who hosted a litany of celebrity events with RISE.

Former Denver Broncos and University of Colorado linebacker Jashon Sykes hosted a Rise and Read With Legends session featuring his book: Multitask with Jarvis and Dad.

Sykes signed autographs and posed for photos during the literary experience that brought together children and families.

There was also One Tree Hill Live, in which several actors from the hit TV show reunited for an immersive live experience with fans.

“We put these on to support the serving programs we do,” Hodge said. “Feed kids. Give them hygiene. Give them haircuts. Give them clothes. Thanksgiving is coming up and we’re giving them food boxes.

“We’re trying to break generational curses. What do we have to do? Educational literacy. Financial literacy. We try to approach the family in a very holistic way, and we do it all year long. Things like this help fund those programs.”