Former Cardinals Day 2 Pick Signs $33 Million Extension With Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons locked in two of their players in multi-year extensions on Friday, cornerback C.J. Henderson and EDGE Cameron Thomas, according to Ian Rapoport.

Thomas, the Arizona Cardinals‘ draft pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, said yes to a three-year, $33 million contract with the Falcons. It comes after the Falcons previously signed Thomas to a one-year, $3.1 million contract this offseason.

Former Cardinals Pick Signs Multi-Year Extension With the Falcons

A third-round (No. 87 overall) pick out of San Diego State, the Cardinals signed him as a rotational depth piece since they needed pass-rush help after losing Chandler Jones to the Raiders in the 2022 offseason.

Thomas entered training camp behind established edge rushers Markus Golden (who led Arizona with 11.0 sacks in 2021 and signed an extension in September 2022), Devon Kennard, and Dennis Gardeck (who had just re-signed on a three-year, $12 million contract), alongside second-year reserve Victor Dimukeje.

The then GM Steve Keim also brought in Cincinnati edge rusher Myjai Sanders just 13 picks later at No. 100 overall to add more depth, and just in case either of his gambles failed.

While Thomas played in all 17 games as a rookie in 2022, the Cardinals still didn’t give him a single start the entire season. He still managed 18 tackles, 3.0 sacks, three tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, and one pass breakup.

Then 2023 happened. The front office and the coaching staff were wiped out, and GM Monti Ossenfort and HC Jonathan Gannon were brought in. They, too, didn’t give Thomas a permanent starting role. He only got three starts when injury hit the rotation, and all chances of him starting went out the window when Gannon converted former first-rounder Zaven Collins to an edge rusher.

Thomas made just three starts in 15 appearances in 2023 before Arizona traded him to Kansas City for a seventh-round pick in August 2024. The Chiefs waived him the same season in November.

The Cleveland Browns claimed him off the waivers in November 2024, where he continued his stint till 2025. Thomas posted 11 tackles and 1.0 sack in five games to finish 2024, then played all 17 games as a rotational backup in 2025.

Falcons Saw Thomas’s Potential

However, Atlanta saw his potential. They let him start every game this season, and he already has 25 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, one forced fumble, and one pass breakup just 10 weeks into the season.

When GM Ian Cunningham brought Thomas in on a one-year, $3.1 million deal in the offseason, it was strictly a depth move for the pass-rush rotation. That plan changed fast once the Falcons’ edge room took a beating.

2025 first-round pick Jalon Walker tore his ACL during a non-padded training camp drill in August, fellow edge rusher James Pearce Jr. opened the season serving an eight-game suspension, and veteran Samson Ebukam eventually landed on injured reserve.

The Falcons had to basically shove Thomas into the starting role, and he never disappointed. A multi-year contract extension now clearly means that the front office is no longer treating him as a backup.