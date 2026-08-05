Arizona Cardinals’ $76 Million Injured Star Called ‘Critical Roster Piece’

The Arizona Cardinals are still waiting to see Josh Sweat on the practice field during training camp. Nevertheless, Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder had no trouble seeing his value.

In its NFL 1000 scouting series, B/R graded Sweat a 79 and placed the edge rusher in its “critical roster piece” tier, one of the higher groups in the outlet’s leaguewide project.

The NFL 1000 grades every non-rookie on a 100-point scale built from position-specific traits.

Josh Sweat Lands in Bleacher Report’s ‘Critical Roster Piece’ Tier

Here’s how Sweat scored across the publication’s five categories for edge rushers: pass rush (25 of 30), run defense (18 of 25), disruptiveness (16 of 20), tackling (13 of 15) and versatility (7 of 10).

Holder leaned on Sweat’s long track record.

“Sweat has been a productive pass-rusher for several years now, heading into his ninth NFL season with 55 career sacks,” Holder wrote.

The reason for that production, per Holder, is Sweat’s toolbox. He credited the 2021 Pro Bowler for winning multiple ways, with good speed off the edge, the hands to disengage, and the quickness and savvy to beat tackles either outside or back inside.

The run defense grade was solid rather than special, and Holder noted Sweat “isn’t as impactful against the run,” though he can still hold up against tight ends at the point of attack and clean up backside zone runs on early downs.

Cardinals’ Josh Sweat Injury and Camp Absence Cloud the Outlook

The grade lands at a strange time. Sweat hasn’t taken a single training-camp rep.

Arizona opened camp by placing him on the physically unable to perform list with a knee issue, one that dates back to last season and to a college injury he’s managed for years. He skipped voluntary work in the spring, and offseason trade-request reports followed the firing of head coach Jonathan Gannon, the coach who brought him to the desert.

New head coach Mike LaFleur has waved off every bit of the concern. Asked Sunday whether Sweat would be ready for Week 1, he didn’t blink.

“I do. Yes,” LaFleur said, per Sports Illustrated.

He’s been just as firm on the health and the mood around his top pass rusher.

“I am not worried about Josh Sweat at all in terms of his health,” LaFleur said, per Darren Urban of the team’s website. “He’s logged a lot of miles in this league.”

Urban reported Wednesday LaFleur being adamant about his Week 1 status.

“Whether you believe me or not, I’m not worried about him for Sept. 13, at all,” LaFleur said.

There’s reason to protect the investment. Sweat is coming off a career-high 12 sacks in his first Arizona season, and per Spotrac, he’s on a four-year, $76.4 million deal that carries a $16.4 million cap hit and a $9.78 million base salary in 2026.

After the edge market exploded this offseason, his $19.1 million average annual value now looks like a bargain. That’s exactly why Holder’s “critical roster piece” label fits, and why the Cardinals are content to keep him in bubble wrap until it counts. Arizona needs the version that just posted 12 sacks, not a preseason cameo.