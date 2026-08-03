Cardinals Injury Update: Latest on Walter Nolen After Leaving Training Camp

“I don’t feel like I did enough,” Nolen said. “Being healthy is a big part of it.”

This does come at a time when injuries are starting to add up along the defensive line for the Cardinals. P.J. Mustipher is on Injured Reserve now with a foot issue. This comes after Kaleb Proctor was placed on IR with a knee issue in July.

Arizona Cardinals DL Walter Nolen Had a Frustrating Rookie Season

Walter Nolen went to college as a premier prospect. Rivals had him ranked as the No. 2 overall recruit in the Class of 2022, and he’d initially land at Texas A&M. After two seasons there, Nolen transferred to Ole Miss.

In 2024 with Ole Miss, Nolen, he would be named a Consensus All-American and a First-Team All-SEC selection. He would then parlay that into being the No. 16 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2025 NFL Draft.

As a rookie, Nolen was only able to play in six games and didn’t have any starts. That came following a calf injury that he suffered before Training Camp, and landed him on the PUP list until he was activated on November 3rd.

In that time, he had 11 total tackles, including 5.0 tackles for a loss and 2.0 sacks. That rookie season included recovering a Trevor Lawrence fumble that he was able to return for a touchdown. So, when on the field, Nolen did impress as a rookie. He just struggled to stay on the field.

Nolen and the Cardinals are both hoping he can bounce back in 2026. However, injuries could derail that once again, so it’s a major win that the knee wasn’t more severe.

Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur on Need at Defensive Line

One focus this offseason for new Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur has been to address the defensive line. After all, he recently emphasized just how important he feels like that position is to winning.

“I can’t say I’ve been on a good football team that didn’t have a very good defensive line, that wreaked havoc,” LaFleur said.

Mike LaFleur has an offensive background as a coach, but he’s coming over from the Los Angeles Rams. It’s a team that has, clearly, put a premium on the defensive line. That’s an attitude, led by Nolen, that LaFleur would like to bring to the Cardinals.