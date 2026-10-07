Insider Assesses Cardinals’ Interest Level in Familiar Offensive Lineman

The Arizona Cardinals are in need of offensive line help.

That much became clear on Tuesday when franchise tackle Paris Johnson Jr.’s season officially ended.

Several names are surfacing on the free market, including Jedrick Wills, who is joining the Cardinals’ active roster ahead of week five.

Still, there is a hole on the line and more reinforcements are likely necessary. Follow more information on another potential target below.

Cardinals’ Interest Level in Veteran Lineman Revealed

Kelvin Beachum, 37, is a possible name on the radar for Arizona. Beachum spent six seasons with the organization from 2020-25.

The SMU alum carved out a successful career as a seventh round pick, starting 162 of 184 possible games across his career.

Is Beachum an option for the Cardinals at the moment though?

Not quite yet, according to Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro. Arizona isn’t in contact with the offensive tackle at the moment, although the veteran is staying in shape and open to future opportunities.

This will be something that is fascinating to monitor in the weeks ahead. A conundrum is on the horizon for the organization, as Wills must stay on the active roster for at least three weeks. This coincides with the need to play seventh-round rookie Jayden Williams, as well as with the mixed results from RT Elijah Wilkinson.

There’s much to figure out in the weeks ahead with the offensive line, as the ceiling of the unit hinges on the group. Follow the week-by-week implications below.

Arizona’s Offensive Line Facing Major Tests

The group is heading into a week five matchup against the Detroit Lions already in disarray. The interior part of the line is quite stable. Center Hjalte Froholdt and LG Isaac Seumalo are proven commodities.

The tackle spots are where many of the challenges will arise. The Lions roster one of the best pass rushers in the NFL in Aidan Hutchinson. This truth is one that has a chance to push the Cardinals’ offense to the brink despite Detroit’s tepid start as a unit.

Week six brings an otherworldly challenge. The Los Angeles Rams are aiming towards reintroducing Myles Garrett into the lineup for the game. Garrett and all-time great Aaron Donald have a chance to absolutely wreck Arizona’s protection.

Week seven brings Nic Bonito, Zach Allen, and a physical Denver Broncos‘ defense to Glendale. The Cardinals face a mixed bag between week eight and 18. The team takes on the Rams again, as well as a physical front seven from the Kansas City Chiefs. They also close the regular season taking on Maxx Crosby’s Las Vegas Raiders, as well as the San Francisco 49ers.

The tests are in multitudes. There’s no easy fix to moving past a devastating injury to Johnson Jr. This leads to a very uncertain road the Cardinals are trekking over the final 13 games of the season.

Arizona’s duel against the Lions is coming on Sunday. The two teams are kicking off at 1:25 P.M. MST from State Farm Stadium.