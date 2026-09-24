Mike LaFleur Gives Honest Take on 49ers Ahead of Cardinals’ Week 3 Clash

Mike LaFleur and the Arizona Cardinals are seeking to start the season 2-1.

The week three challenge?

The rival San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco is off to an incredible 2-0 start to the season, including a week one blowout victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Coach LaFleur is well aware of the challenges that await the Cardinals, and he spoke on this during Wednesday’s press conference.

LaFleur Gets Honest About 49ers

The 39-year-old leader of the Cardinals was very candid in his evaluation of the 49ers on Wednesday (Donnie Druin).

The 49ers are simply a “dang good football team” in his eyes, and rightfully so.

Kyle Shanahan’s squad looks to be back on track to rejoining the NFL’s elite. This is behind a defense that is 10th in total yards two games into the year under new DC Raheem Morris (ESPN). Perhaps even more crucial is an offense that seems to be firing on all cylinders.

It doesn’t seem to matter much that the team’s leading receiver (Mike Evans) and rusher (Christian McCaffrey) are at just over 100 yards apiece this season.

This, in large part, is due to fifth-year quarterback Brock Purdy further emerging. Purdy, and Arizona native, is making plays out of structure like never before. He is making throws from different arm angles and slots at a level that he wasn’t previously. Ultimately, it seems as if the 26-year-old is fully comfortable in his role, and is now actively elevating the offense.

LaFleur knows the operations Shanahan runs all too well, having served on the staff from 2017-20. Still, there’s only so much preparation can account for – as evidenced by Seattle’s offense getting the best of Arizona in week two.

What Arizona Needs to do to Defeat San Francisco

The most crucial key to shocking the NFL world and taking down the 49ers is clear for LaFleur – Arizona must find creative ways to pressure Purdy.

The quarterback holds and NFL-best completion percentage and has yet to be sacked this season. Finding different ways to pressure Purdy and force him into ill-fated decisions should be the goal, but it’s easier said than done.

Offensively, the Cardinals and LaFleur must craft a strong game script. The 49ers’ defense is struggling with slowing down the run early in games, setting up a chance for RB Jeremiyah Love to experience a full-on breakout.

To ensure this, the offensive line must have a clean performance operationally. In conjunction with the line, QB Jacoby Brissett must be able to hit receivers in a timely manner. There are many variables in the air that LaFleur and the Cardinals must exploit to come out on top.

Arizona’s work is cut out for them, but there is a path to earning a shocking win. The Cardinals and 49ers are squaring off at 1:05 P.M. AZT on Sunday, with Fox in place as the broadcast network.