Cardinals LB Jack Gibbens Believes in Turnaround, Comparing Arizona to Patriots

If there is one team being doubted by everyone this offseason, it’s the Arizona Cardinals. Things have gotten so bad that the Cardinals are actually set as underdogs in every game this season.

Despite that, within the locker room, there’s more of a “Why not us?” mentality. Certainly, newly signed linebacker Jack Gibbens believes Arizona is capable of turning things around quickly.

“Anyone can win any Sunday. Everyone’s good and anyone can make it happen,” Gibbens said on Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke. “Just that belief, creating an identity, playing to that identity and believing in the guys next to you. I think that there’s no reason we can’t do that here.”

Gibbens has some first-hand experience with that kind of turnaround. In 2025, he was roaming the sidelines for the New England Patriots. There, he joined a team that had finished 4-13 the year prior, only to win their division and play in the Super Bowl. That’s incredibly familiar for the Cardinals, who went 3-14 a season ago and are being heavily doubted in 2026.

The Cardinals have some young talent to lean on too. In particular, the offense has weapons like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson, who are ready to take a leap forward. Then, rookies Jeremiyah Love and Carson Beck have their chance to make an early mark in the NFL.

Jack Gibbens Was Part of a Remarkable Turnaround with the New England Patriots

The Patriots would go 14-3 and win the AFC East in 2025. That was good for the two-seed in the AFC, and the Patriots then made a playoff run all the way to the Super Bowl, where they fell short to the Seattle Seahawks. That was a special run, particularly given the fact that it was in Mike Vrabel’s first season as a head coach and came largely as a surprise.

“It was a pretty special run we went on last year, special team … the closeness of that team, guys really cared about each other. That’s something that kind of gave us an edge,” Gibbens said of the 2025 Patriots.

That was a special team, no doubt. Gibbens thinks the Cardinals can be a special team, too. In particular, because of the type of people coming together in Arizona. Add in a new voice at head coach, and there’s a reason to believe.

“I kind of already feel that here,” Gibbens said. “I noticed all the guys here have no egos, everyone’s kind of all in on getting this thing going and winning a bunch of games next year.”

2025 was a frustrating season for the Cardinals. Of that, there is no doubt. However, it’s worth noting that eight of the Cardinals’ losses were by one score or less. That included their first five losses of the season in a row. Flip those close calls, and Arizona is coming off an 11-6 season. That might be a lot to expect, but there is no reason why it can’t happen.

“The margins in this league are so small, so it comes down to the minute details and execution,” Gibbens said. “Having that camaraderie and playing for each other, truly believing that we’re going to get this done.”

There are Concerns the Arizona Cardinals are Tanking

No player is going to purposefully lose a football game. Jack Gibbens and crew are going to be at full speed. However, it’s not unheard of that teams are looking toward the future, and that’s something the Cardinals have been accused of going into the 2026 season.

Earlier in the offseason, NFL insider Jason La Canfora spoke to several anonymous executives around the NFL. One, a GM, accused the Cardinals of tanking.

“They’re tanking, bro,” the general manager told La Canfora. “They aren’t even hiding it.”

An agent explained why that might be the case. The 2027 NFL Draft is supposed to be stacked, particularly at the quarterback position. So, they’re going to want a high pick, which is most easily attained by losing.

“It’s all about 2027 for Arizona,” an agent told La Canfora. “It’s between them and the Jets (for the top pick). They want LaFleur to have his pick of anyone he wants.”

What happens once toe meets leather remains to be seen. However, it’s clear that there is a complete lack of faith in Arizona around the league, which the Cardinals players are going to need to overcome.