Jacoby Brissett Gives Blunt Take on Cardinals’ First-Half Lapse vs. 49ers

Jacoby Brissett is now 2-13 as the starting quarterback of the Arizona Cardinals.

This comes in lieu of a 36-30 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 27, where the Cardinals put an inspiring second half performance on the table in.

The strong performance over the last 30 minutes wasn’t enough. Brissett shared his thoughts on this development following the game.

Brissett Gives Honest take on Cardinals’ Second Half Surge

While Brissett acknowledged Arizona’s major cleanup in the second half of action, he also provided a counter to the “moral victories” train of thought (Josh Weinfuss).

“We cleaned up the operation and our focus and attention to detail got better in the second half. But, again, you can’t give a good team a half.”

Operational errors held the Cardinals back in the first quarter, as San Francisco went up two scores early. The other major inflection point that gave the 49ers an early advantage was on the hook-and-ladder pitch from Mike Evans to Deebo Samuel – resulting in a San Francisco touchdown. This is simply a reflection of Arizona falling short in the attention to detail department, backing up what Brissett had to say. The 49ers took advantage of the Cardinals’ lapses, and a good team ultimately seals a victory in these scenarios on average. How exactly do Arizona and Brissett build on the loss?

Cardinals Must Take Advantage of Positive Week Three Momentum

Brissett went into week three of the season with his back against the wall. There were simply numerous sources of criticism from numerous groups coming his way following a rough week two performance.

Now, Brissett seems to be back on the right track. Sure, the 33-year-old signal caller found uneven returns early on in week three. Ultimately, the NC State alum managed to settle into the game, throwing for nearly 300 yards – as well as two touchdowns – in the process.

This positive momentum should be able to carry forward for Brissett, as Arizona’s next contest is against the New York Giants. The Giants’ defense has shown growth in the early stages of the season, but holding the Tennessee Titans to under 10 points isn’t incredibly impressive.

Arizona’s offensive unit is in a better position to get the best of New York. Cardinals’ head coach Mike LaFleur is already proving to be a bold playcaller. Brissett is executing the offense well without putting the ball in harm’s way at a high clip.

Beyond the coach/quarterback duo is rookie running back Jeremiyah Love, who put his best performance of the young season together against San Francisco. The receiving core of Trey McBride and Michael Wilson are reliably making plays when necessary.

Perhaps the most crucial factor is that the offense looks connected as a whole. The offensive line is playing serviceable football, Brissett is dealing the ball effectively, and the run game looks to be taking off.

All in all, Brissett is in a prime position to secure a win next Sunday against the Giants.