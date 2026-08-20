Cardinals Announce Jacoby Brissett Decision For Cowboys Game

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Dallas Cowboys in their third preseason game. They’ll do so without their starting quarterback. Head coach Mike LaFleur said that starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett will not play before their practice on August 20.

The obvious impact of that decision is that backup quarterback Gardner Minshew II will start the game. It also gives LaFleur a chance to evaluate his quarterback depth chart ahead of the regular season.

It’s unclear how much of the starting offense will sit for this preseason matchup against the Cowboys. LaFleur declined to name any other starters explicitly, but any player who’s already earned a starting spot is probably out.

“I don’t want to say all starters because we don’t have our starters, per se,” LaFleur told PHNX’s Bo Brack. “There’s going to be guys that are going to be out there on Day 1 that are going to be starters that will be playing in this game, but Jacoby will not.”

Considering LaFleur also mentioned the left tackle and center in the quote, it’s not unreasonable to assume Paris Johnson Jr. and Hjalte Froholdt are among those sitting this game out as well.

Cardinals Quarterback Situation in Cowboys Preseason Game

With Gardner Minshew starting this game, it’s an opportunity to see how the veteran quarterback handles a start. The eighth-year veteran will get a long runway for this game.

In their preseason win over the Raiders, Minshew took over on the offense’s second possession and played into the third quarter. He led the offense to a touchdown on his first two drives and a field goal in the third quarter.

In addition to Jacoby Brissett being out, rookie quarterback Carson Beck is unlikely to play. Beck is still dealing with a rib injury, which caused him to miss the Raiders game. LaFleur said he’ll throw after their practice on August 20.

Beck is firmly third on the Cardinals’ quarterback depth chart to begin the season.

That means the Cardinals could dress only two quarterbacks against the Cowboys on August 22. It could be a case where Minshew plays the first half and second-year passer Kedon Slovis the second half.

Slovis is fourth on the Cardinals’ quarterback depth chart behind Brissett, Minshew, and Beck. He faces an uphill battle to make the roster, but could play well enough to earn a spot on a team’s roster or practice squad.

If he continues to excel in the preseason, the team could recoup a late pick for Slovis in a trade.