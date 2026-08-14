Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett Excels in First Preseason Action vs. Raiders

If the Arizona Cardinals wanted to see what their offense could look like, the opening drive against the Las Vegas Raiders was a good indication. Jacoby Brissett and the starting offense marched straight down the field for a touchdown.

Head coach Mike LaFleur’s offense got everyone involved, as six different players got the ball. Starting receivers Michael Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Kendrick Bourne all recorded receptions. Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier combined for six carries and seven touches.

It was a good sign for Brissett, who got a pay bump to be the Cardinals’ starting quarterback in 2026. After a strong preseason debut by third-round rookie Carson Beck, all eyes were on the veteran to see how he’d look in the offense.

Cardinals Starting QB Jacoby Brissett Leads Touchdown Drive

Jacoby Brissett ran the offense efficiently, converting all three third-down opportunities. His most difficult situation was a 3rd & 11, in which he hit Wilson on a deep out for an 18-yard gain for the drive’s longest play.

He also made two great passes under pressure on the final two plays of the drive. Brissett finished the drive with a perfect throw to Harrison along the back of the end zone with a blitzer in his face. On the previous play, he escaped pressure off his left side and hit Bourne for a 12-yard catch-and-run.

Brissett finished his preseason debut completing all five passes for 44 yards and that touchdown to Harrison. But the story is how clean the 33-year-old quarterback operated on his one drive.

For the starting offense, it was one-and-done in terms of drives. LaFleur subbed in Gardner Minshew II and the second-team offense on the next possession. Minshew picked up right where Brissett left off, leading two more touchdown drives to close out the first half.

Social Media Reactions to Jacoby Brissett’s Performance

With a big night by Jacoby Brissett, naturally the Cardinals’ starting quarterback would get attention on social media. Here are some of the top reactions.

Once upon a time, Brissett started for the Indianapolis Colts for the 2019 season. Minshew started for the Colts in 2023 and was named a Pro Bowler.

Now @danorlovsky7 can stop wondering if Mike LaFleur should consider giving the Cardinals QB job to Carson Beck. It’s Jacoby Brissett job, clearly. https://t.co/q0q9BgkOMj — The Whole Delivery (@TWDTV1) August 14, 2026

For more context, check out this piece on Carson Beck.

If this is any indication, the Cardinals’ offense might look promising this season once the games start to matter.

Mike LaFleur: Carson BeckJacoby BrissettGardner Minshew “The QB Whisperer” https://t.co/o3IZw68OpO — John Frascella (Football) (@NFLFrascella) August 14, 2026

You know you’re in a good spot as a play-caller when you get the “QB Whisperer” moniker.