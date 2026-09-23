Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett Makes Marvin Harrison Jr. Statement After 0-Catch Game

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s third season in the NFL has been a disaster through the first two weeks. The former No. 4 overall pick has just one reception on four targets. His performance and target numbers have been under scrutiny all week.

“Nobody’s lost confidence in Marv,” Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett told PHNX’s Bo Brack. “The hard part as a young player is the noise from the outside telling you what they expect from you, things of that nature.”

Right now, the noise surrounding the third-year wideout is very loud. His run-blocking and route-running efforts are under criticism. Harrison is considered a potential change-of-scenery candidate, as he’s yet to live up to the expectations of being the top receiver in his draft class.

Regardless, the Cardinals will have to figure out how to get one of their top receivers more involved. Especially with a big decision looming in the offseason.

Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett on Marvin Harrison Jr.’s Lack of Targets

Getty Marvin Harrison Jr.’s play has become a talking point surrounding the Arizona Cardinals once again. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The lack of targets certainly is an eye-opener for the Cardinals. The Arizona Republic‘s Theo Mackie posted that Marvin Harrison Jr. has been the primary read on just two of his 60 routes through the first two games.

Jacoby Brissett addressed the lack of targets for Harrison and trying to be a supportive teammate.

“Does Marv want the ball? Yes. Do we understand he wants the ball? Yes. Is it only Week 2? Yes. It’s a lot of things that you try to emphasize, that hey, at some point, the tide will change. When? We don’t know yet, but hopefully soon.”

There was one shot play the Cardinals designed for Harrison for the second offensive snap in the Seahawks game. Head coach Mike LaFleur noted that after the game, which Mackie posted a video of on X.

The Cardinals had Harrison matched up 1-on-1 against the safety on a post route off play action. However, the protection broke down, as right tackle Elijah Wilkinson got beat off the edge, and Brissett had to throw the checkdown to Michael Wilson that ultimately went incomplete.

Harrison finished the day with zero catches on two targets. It was the first time in his career that the third-year receiver was shut out in a game.

“I told him, the frustration you have, I have the same. I don’t want you going out of the game with zero catches. That’s not fair to you.”

The Cardinals will have to try to figure out something to get Harrison more involved when they travel to Levi’s Stadium to take on the San Francisco 49ers for Week 3.

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s Snap Count Reveals Concerning Trend

Getty GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 20: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Arizona Cardinals walks off the field after his teams 7-31 loss against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

If there is one concern with Marvin Harrison Jr., it’s been the lack of snaps in the run game. That in itself is a tell to the opposing defense.

Harrison was on the field for just six of their 16 run plays. Mackie noted that so far this season, they’ve been 71% pass with the third-year wideout on the field. For a stark contrast, it’s 83% run when Simi Fehoko is on the field.

Last thing on this cause I don't want to harp on it all day:When Marv is on the field this year, the Cardinals are 71% pass. When Simi Fehoko is on the field, they're 83% run.Not being able to rely on Marv in the run game is making them more predictable. https://t.co/88rrUIdz5a— Theo Mackie (@theo_mackie) September 22, 2026

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly why, but it suggests a lack of trust in Harrison’s ability to execute in the run game. One run-blocking rep went viral on social media when he put minimal effort into blocking Seahawks corner Devon Witherspoon on a Tyler Allgeier run that went nowhere.

The Cardinals certainly will need to be less predictable based on their personnel, especially at the receiver position. Otherwise, they’ll see more games like Seattle, where the offense struggles to develop any rhythm for four quarters.