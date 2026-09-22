NFL Insider Sees Clear Next Move for Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Arizona Cardinals entered 2026 hoping Marvin Harrison Jr. would finally take the jump expected from the former No. 4 overall pick.

Two games later, one prominent NFL insider is already wondering whether Harrison might be better off somewhere else.

Harrison has only one catch on four targets through Arizona’s first two games. He caught one pass for 33 yards in a Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Chargers before being held without a reception in Sunday’s 31-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

That slow start now comes with a much bigger question about his future.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer believes Harrison may need a fresh start.

“Finally, I’ll say that I do think Marvin Harrison Jr. probably needs a change of scenery. With Michael Wilson, drafted a year before Harrison, now on a big second contract, it’ll be interesting to see if Arizona is open to moving Harrison when we get closer to the trade deadline,” Breer wrote.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Gets ‘Change of Scenery’ Message

Breer’s mention of Michael Wilson isn’t a small detail.

Arizona signed Wilson to a three-year, $75 million extension earlier this month, locking him up through the 2029 season. The deal includes $47 million guaranteed.

Wilson earned that contract after breaking out in 2025 with 78 receptions for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns.

Harrison has yet to have any sort of similar breakout.

As a rookie in 2024, he caught 62 passes for 885 yards and eight touchdowns. His second season was interrupted by injuries, limiting him to 41 receptions for 608 yards and four scores in 12 games.

The Cardinals entered this season hoping a coaching change to Mike LaFleur would help unlock Harrison.

Instead, his involvement has dropped even further.

Arizona spread the football around in its 26-14 Week 1 victory over Los Angeles. Harrison was targeted three times while Trey McBride caught nine passes, Kendrick Bourne caught eight and Wilson finished with five receptions.

Things got worse against Seattle.

Harrison was targeted just once and didn’t record a catch while Arizona managed only 151 total yards.

Cardinals Concern Goes Beyond Harrison’s Lack of Targets

The target count is only part of the discussion now.

Cardinals On SI’s Donnie Druin pointed to Harrison’s body language, route effort and blocking as another growing concern.

LaFleur pushed back when asked whether he saw an effort problem.

“I don’t see it that way. I think his running style is different than some other people’s,” LaFleur said.

Still, Arizona’s offense isn’t built around force-feeding Harrison.

McBride remains one of the NFL’s better receiving tight ends, Wilson just received a major financial commitment and Bourne has carved out a role underneath. LaFleur has also emphasized running the football and spreading targets based on matchups.

That leaves Harrison needing to make more of the opportunities he does receive.

There is still time for that to change. Harrison is only in his third NFL season, and Arizona will eventually have to make a decision on the fifth-year option attached to his rookie contract.

However, if he continues to struggle, the conversation may eventually move from how Arizona gets him more involved to whether another team should get the chance.