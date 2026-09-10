Cardinals Get Telling Prediction on $21 Million QB’s Future

The Arizona Cardinals paid Jacoby Brissett like a starter this summer, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler believes he could still finish the 2026 season somewhere else.

Fowler identified Arizona’s quarterback situation as one of the NFL’s more overlooked storylines entering Week 1 and floated Brissett as a potential midseason trade candidate if the veteran plays well while the Cardinals struggle to win.

That scenario would do more than create a market for Brissett, a known NFL journeyman. It could also give Arizona the opening it needs to find out whether rookie Carson Beck should be part of its future.

Cardinals Get Jacoby Brissett Trade Prediction From ESPN

“Arizona’s quarterback situation is underplayed, possibly because of the Cardinals’ perceived noncontender status and Carson Beck being a third-round pick,” Fowler wrote. “But they absolutely have enough talent to move the ball, and Brissett averaged 280.5 passing yards per start over 12 games last season. If Brissett plays well but the Cardinals struggle to win, he could be a trade candidate at midseason.”

That would create an interesting decision for a Cardinals team that just made a significant financial commitment to Brissett.

Arizona reworked Brissett’s contract after the quarterback spent much of the offseason unhappy with his previous deal. His new deal guarantees him $15.5 million in 2026 and can reach $21 million with incentives.

That’s as far as the Cardinals’ commitment goes toward Brissett as he is still scheduled to become a free agent after the season.

He also showed last year that individual production does not necessarily translate to team success.

Brissett started Arizona’s final 12 games after taking over for Kyler Murray and threw for a career-high 3,366 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The Cardinals went just 1-11 in those starts and finished 3-14.

That combination is what could make Fowler’s trade scenario possible.

If Brissett produces again while Arizona falls out of contention, another team could easily view him as an experienced upgrade for a playoff push. The Cardinals then would have to weigh whatever return they could get against keeping a quarterback who may leave in free agency anyway.

Carson Beck Could Benefit From Jacoby Brissett Trade

Moving Brissett would also clear the most obvious path for Beck to get meaningful snaps.

“That opens a path for Arizona to see what it has in Beck, who acquitted himself well in the preseason, before considering their 2027 draft options,” Fowler wrote.

Arizona selected Beck in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft after his final college season at Miami. He entered training camp behind Brissett and veteran Gardner Minshew.

Beck’s preseason was shortened by rib discomfort, though he did enough early for the organization to get an initial look at him in Mike LaFleur’s offense.

The bigger issue is what Arizona needs to learn before next spring.

The Cardinals moved on from Murray during the offseason and entered 2026 without an established long-term answer at quarterback. Brissett gives them a veteran capable of running the offense now, while Beck represents a younger option who could factor into their 2027 plans.

Fowler’s scenario would allow Arizona to answer both questions at once.

A productive Brissett could build trade value for a contender. If the Cardinals aren’t winning, moving him would also create room to see whether Beck deserves serious consideration before Arizona potentially goes quarterback shopping again in the 2027 draft.

Brissett begins the season as QB1.

If Fowler is right, how well he plays might eventually help determine how soon Arizona decides to move on from him.