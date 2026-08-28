Cardinals Insider Provides Update on Josh Sweat Amid Latest Trade Rumors

There have been a lot of rumors circulating around Arizona Cardinals Pro Bowl edge rusher Josh Sweat. Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro addressed these rumors when a listener asked for the latest update.

Smoke as in being traded to GB – Yes, all ridiculous talk – he is not getting traded to the Packers. They are building him up. They activated him but didn't throw him in right away as he did not take part in any of the team reps vs the Packers in the joint practices. Next week he… https://t.co/uc7KJwiuzI — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) August 28, 2026

Gambadoro dismissed the latest rumors on Sweat and a possible trade to the Green Bay Packers as “ridiculous talk.” The radio host also added that the Pro Bowler has not participated in team drills in the joint practices with the Packers.

The Arizona Sports radio host isn’t the only insider who has reported that the Cardinals are not interested in trading Sweat. NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter have both poured cold water on trade rumors.

It makes sense why the Cardinals aren’t so willing to deal Sweat. The 29-year-old recorded a career-high 12.0 sacks last season and was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. He’s entering the second season of a four-year, $76 million contract.

Cardinals manager Monti Ossenfort also expressed similar comments regarding Sweat trade rumors on August 10.

Cardinals Not Trading Josh Sweat Despite Latest Rumors

The latest rumors on Josh Sweat began circulating when the Pro Bowler was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list this week. Sweat had been down with a knee injury that sidelined him for most of training camp.

Some on social media attempted to connect Sweat’s activation from PUP ahead of joint practices with the Packers as a sign the Cardinals are open to trade. Sweat’s best season came under previous head coach Jonathan Gannon, who is the defensive coordinator for Green Bay after leaving Arizona.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter went on the Jen, Gabe, and Chewy show on ESPN Milwaukee to discuss the latest on Sweat.

“I try to deal with facts and realities, and all I can tell you is I know there have been teams that have reached out to them, and I know they’ve been told they’re not trading them.”

This corroborates with what Gambadoro said about Sweat trade rumors.

Schefter acknowledges the possibility the Cardinals could change their mind later. He also said that the Raiders and Cowboys expressed similar sentiments before trading Khalil Mack and Micah Parsons.

For now, it seems like the Cardinals will not trade Sweat. But that may be a different discussion once the season is underway.

Will Josh Sweat Play in Week 1 for the Cardinals?

It’s unclear when Josh Sweat will play his next game for the Cardinals. He won’t get any game action until the regular season at the earliest.

Gambadoro reports that the team will try to get more practices in next week. His status for their Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers is “up in the air.” But if he does play that week, it will be for the Cardinals.

With him activated from PUP, the only way he can be removed from the roster is via injured reserve. But that would require the 29-year-old to miss the first four games of the season. That seems like an unlikely move for the Cardinals, as they can simply declare him inactive for games he’s not ready to play.