Jonathan Taylor Trade Pitch Solves Broncos’ Rushing Woes Before Cardinals Showdown

Jonathan Taylor trade rumors have overtaken the rumor mill, and the latest one sends him to the Denver Broncos right when they are preparing to face the Arizona Cardinals.

On paper, the Cardinals shouldn’t be that dangerous an opponent for the Broncos. Denver would easily be the odds-on favorite over Arizona.

However, the Cardinals’ massive 18-16 upset over the Rams in Week 6 sends a clear message that Sean Payton shouldn’t underestimate them. And the Cardinals don’t even need to look any further to identify where to press to hurt Denver the most. It’s right in front of them.

The Broncos’ offense ranks near the bottom of the league in rushing efficiency, posting a sluggish 3.4 yards per carry. Lead back J.K. Dobbins has struggled to find daylight, averaging just 3.3 yards per attempt. That lack of backfield production routinely puts young quarterback Bo Nix in obvious passing downs, neutralizing Payton’s preferred play-action flow and leaving the door wide open for an opportunistic Arizona defense to stack the box and force mistakes.

Broncos Jonathan Taylor Trade Pitch Threat to Cardinals

That internal flaw explains why the Jonathan Taylor trade chatter carries so much weight. Adding a proven power runner gives Payton a back capable of grinding out clock, sustaining drives, and completely neutralizing Arizona’s upset script.

Multiple trade pitches have linked Taylor to Broncos, and it makes sense looking at the exhausted condition of their offense.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report points out that Taylor’s addition is the instant fix for the offense leaking efficiency, stopping the ground game’s steady decline and keeping Denver from falling behind the chains on every drive.

“Adding Taylor would help stabilize Denver’s offense while Nix works through whatever issues have been behind his lackluster play,” Knox writes. “And the Broncos could treat his addition as a long-term investment since Dobbins looms as a likely 2027 cap casualty—cutting him in the spring would save $2 million in cap space.”

“Pairing Denver’s defense with a backfield led by Taylor, Harvey, and Coleman could make the Broncos a formidable force for the next few seasons. Taylor, meanwhile, would get the chance to play for a perennial contender in a Sean Payton offense that would maximize his skill set.”

More than just the Cardinals matchup, the Broncos need a player like Taylor to back them up in he weeks to come.

Broncos Need a RB Like Taylor to Stop the Bleeding

Already ranked 2nd in the AFC West, it’s only going to get harder with kickoffs against the heavyweights, and teams with the potential for an upset even bigger than the Cardinals. They face the Chiefs in Week 8 after the Cardinals in Week 7. Week 9 is against the Carolina Panthers, whose massive upset over Detroit is still haunting other future opponents.

They get a breather in Week 10, their bye, before they take on the Raiders in Week 11 and the Steelers in Week 12.

Cap space is something they will need to work out, though, because Taylor signed a fresh two-year, $44 million extension with $39 million guaranteed. Any team trading for him absorbs a premier cap hit for a running back.

For a Denver roster building around Bo Nix’s rookie contract, committing massive financial cap space to a non-premium position goes directly against modern cap management, making him a costly long-term anchor.