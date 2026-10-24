Giants Get Bad News on Potential Jonathan Taylor Trade

Since the start of John Harbaugh’s tenure as head coach of the New York Giants, it’s felt like the team has been in the market for a superstar running back.

It started with reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker in free agency, before the Kansas City Chiefs locked him down on a long-term contract.

Then, ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, there were rumors that Big Blue was interested in Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love, before he was taken No. 3 overall by the Arizona Cardinals.

Six weeks into the season, it seems like the Giants are once again foaming at the mouth for another star running back, that being Indianapolis Colts superstar Jonathan Taylor.

The problem is, it seems like the Colts aren’t ready to start selling just yet.

Colts Not Interested in Trading Jonathan Taylor… Yet

According to The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones, the New York Giants are going to have to wait a little bit if they hope to trade for Taylor.

Jones reported that the Indianapolis Colts love their running back and aren’t interested in dealing him this instant.

“The Indianapolis Colts are not entertaining discussions of a potential Jonathan Taylor trade. At least not yet. Indianapolis is 2-4 and two games out of a wild-card spot. After speaking with sources in Indy and around the league, my understanding is that the team needs to see what the landscape is like in a few weeks before deciding on their star running back,” wrote Jones.

While Indianapolis isn’t interested in trading him at the moment, Jones did say that if the Colts continue to lose, those conversations will have to start, and he even name-dropped the Giants as a potential suitor.

“Sources believe the New York Giants and Vikings could be potential suitors for Taylor if he’s available for trade. The Colts could look to reclaim some draft capital after sending two first-round picks to the Jets for Sauce Gardner last year, and Taylor would be the most expedient route to a high pick.”

It’s a no-brainer why New York is interested in Taylor. He’s one of the top running backs in football, and the three-time Pro Bowler would be a massive upgrade over the likes of Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy.

Colts Have a Tough Schedule Coming Up

While the New York Giants seem to be out of luck right now, it seems likely that the Indianapolis Colts’ current losing skid will continue.

Sure, at 2-4 they’re only two games from a wildcard spot in the AFC, but their upcoming opponents seem like tall tasks for a struggling Colts team.

In Week 7, they face the Minnesota Vikings and their defense, which happens to be at the top of the league. Despite their struggling offense, Brian Flores’ unit has single-handedly led them to a perfect 5-0 record.

After that, they face the AFC North-leading Jacksonville Jaguars, who, on paper, are miles better than the Colts.

Two weeks from now, Indianapolis may be 2-6, and then the Taylor trade conversations should only intensify.

The Giants will surely be all over it.