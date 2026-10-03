3 Keys to Arizona Cardinals Earning Win Over New York Giants on Sunday

The Arizona Cardinals are on the precipice of taking on the New York Giants.

Arizona is seeking to improve to 2-2 in Mike LaFleur’s first season at the helm in a favorable matchup.

While the Giants present a winnable game ahead, the Cardinals must put in requisite work to actually earn the victory. Follow the three major keys to earn the win below.

Cardinals Must Bottle Up Giants’ Run Game

The most crucial path to victory for the Cardinals is clear.

New York’s run game isn’t incredibly explosive, Cam Skattebo and Najee Harris are finding recent success. Skattebo is coming off a 100 yard all-purpose yardage showing, while Harris is riding momentum from an efficient week three performance.

The duo generates yardage largely via contact balance, strength, and finding holes between the guards. Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis has a chance to stack the box with three defensive tackles, which would force the Giants’ duo to run in a more horizontal manner.

This in turn creates more opportunities to keep New York in obvious passing situations, which leads into the next key.

Arizona Needs to Pressure, Confuse Jameis Winston

The guise of Arizona bottling up New York’s run game creates opportunities for Rallis to create turnovers.

Winston is a volatile passer that is prone to making poor decisions or displaying poor accuracy. Placing the starting QB in obvious passing situations allows for Rallis to call bold “cover 3” plays that create a propensity to make mistakes.

The Cardinals own certain tactical advantages heading into Sunday, with potential to win the turnover battle being one of them. However, Arizona must move the ball against a vulnerable Giants’ defense as well.

Cardinals’ Offense Taking Advantage of Quick Passing Game

Arizona’s starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett ranks 31st in average time-to-throw (2.53 seconds) according to Pro Football Focus.

Brissett must disperse the ball quickly, especially knowing that the Giants’ pass rush is facing uncertain prospects at the moment. This comes in lieu of star pass rusher Brian Burns beginning recovery from a torn ACL.

An aggressive game script from LaFleur should place Brissett in a position to push the ball out quickly to sure hands such as tight end Trey McBride.

The Cardinals excelling in the short pass game is the key to building off positive run game momentum. Keeping the defense fresh and forcing a coaching staff that is walking on eggshells to adjust on-the-fly is an ideal outcome for the Cardinals. Perhaps the most crucial avenue to win is by putting reliable passing game options on full display, particularly in this context.

New York has an opportunity to walk out of this matchup with a victory, but Arizona has tactical advantages that are clear.

The contest is fast approaching. The Cardinals and Giants are squaring off at 1:00 P.M. EST on Sunday afternoon.